Idina Menzel Reveals Why Her Self-Esteem Was 'Pretty Low' While Filming 'Glee'

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Idina Menzel opened up about the body image struggles she faced when she returned to work while filming Glee. Per People, the 55-year-old actress shared the experience during an appearance at New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 8, explaining how returning to work while adjusting to motherhood affected her confidence.

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Idina Menzel Struggled With Body Image After Welcoming Son

Source: MEGA Idina Menzel reflected on her struggles with self-esteem while filming 'Glee' after welcoming her son, Walker.

The Frozen actress welcomed her son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, in September 2009, just months before joining the hit musical series. "That was complicated for me, because I just had my son Walker and it was like three months — I was still breastfeeding," she said. "I had to be in my trailer pumping my milk while Lea Michele and the whole crew were young and hot," she added. The actress also found it difficult to feel comfortable in her wardrobe. "All this weight and I couldn’t fit into the costume," she said. "So my self-esteem was pretty low then," she added.

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Idina Menzel Found Playing Rachel Berry's Mom Challenging

Source: MEGA Idina Menzel discussed returning to work while breastfeeding and adjusting to life as a new mother.

Menzel played Shelby Corcoran, Rachel Berry's biological mother, portrayed by Michele. At the time, Menzel was 38, while Michele was 23, making the casting another adjustment for the actress. In a 2023 interview with Stellar Magazine, posted by the New York Post, Menzel explained how the role affected her confidence as she navigated motherhood and concerns about her career. "You’re worried you’re not going to work again, and then people hire you to be someone’s mother when you probably should be their older sister," she said. "It just wasn’t great for the ego," she added. She also admitted that she sometimes struggled with her costumes, explaining that she "sucked myself into my clothes." Despite those difficulties, Menzel was happy to join the series and work with its creator. She said she "was excited to work with [showrunner] Ryan Murphy and be a part of that hit show."

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Idina Menzel Prioritizes Son Walker After Divorce

Source: MEGA Idina Menzel played Shelby Corcoran, the biological mother of Rachel Berry, on 'Glee.'

Idina shares Walker with her former husband, fellow Broadway actor Taye Diggs. The former couple separated in 2014 but have remained committed to raising their son together. In a 2016 interview with People Now, Idina discussed the importance of children in life. "Your child comes first, that’s all," she said. "He comes first, and you have to get past your own egos, and you never talk bad about each other," she added.

Source: MEGA Idina Menzel spoke about putting her son, Walker, first and maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship with Taye Diggs.