Taye Diggs Says His Son's Disinterest in Acting Is 'Killing' His Mother Idina Menzel: 'He's Such an Athlete'

In the meantime, when Taye isn't appearing on the small screen, he's excited to partner with Tru Earth just in time for Earth Month. "When it comes to the environment, I'm kind of new to this," he admits. "I was one of those people that chose to kind of ignore it. But until Tru Earth came along, they introduced how easy it is to make a difference. They came up with these eco strips when it comes to washing your clothes. We're all used to having the detergent in these big plastic containers, and with these eco strips, you can avoid all of that. It's as easy as pulling the strip out of the plastic, throwing it into the laundry and you're done! I couldn't believe it was that simple. Once that become known to me, I realized we can all make a difference, and now I feel like I can contribute to helping the planet even more."