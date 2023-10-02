Idris Elba Reveals He's Been in Therapy for 1 Year After Becoming 'an Absolute Workaholic': 'I Have Some Unhealthy Habits'

"I've been in therapy for about a year now. It's a lot," The Wire star revealed while discussing certain aspects of his life he is determined to work on. "In my therapy, I've been thinking a lot about changing, almost to the point of neuropaths [sic] being changed and shifting."

"It's not because I don't like myself or anything like that, it's just because I have some unhealthy habits that have really formed. And I work in an industry that I'm rewarded for those unhealthy habits," the award-winning actor explained of common mental health issues within Hollywood, describing himself as "an absolute workaholic" and noting it isn't good for his overall well-being.