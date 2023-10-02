Idris Elba Reveals He's Been in Therapy for 1 Year After Becoming 'an Absolute Workaholic': 'I Have Some Unhealthy Habits'
Idris Elba opened up about a recent milestone he reached in his mental health journey during a guest appearance on the Sunday, October 1, episode of the "Changes with Annie Macmanus" podcast.
"I've been in therapy for about a year now. It's a lot," The Wire star revealed while discussing certain aspects of his life he is determined to work on. "In my therapy, I've been thinking a lot about changing, almost to the point of neuropaths [sic] being changed and shifting."
"It's not because I don't like myself or anything like that, it's just because I have some unhealthy habits that have really formed. And I work in an industry that I'm rewarded for those unhealthy habits," the award-winning actor explained of common mental health issues within Hollywood, describing himself as "an absolute workaholic" and noting it isn't good for his overall well-being.
Elba continued: "Nothing that's too extreme is good, everything needs balance, but I'm rewarded massively to be a workaholic [in comparison] to someone that's like 'Eh, I'm not going to see my family for six months,' and I'm in there grinding and making a new family and leave them."
"Those are pathways that I had to be like, 'I've got to adjust,'" said the dad-of-two, who shares his daughter, Isan, 21, with ex-wife Hanne "Kim" Nørgaard and his son, Winston, 9, with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth.
"So I've been thinking about this a lot and oddly enough a lot of our childhood is really at the root of it," the Luther star pointed out before admitting his difficulty in finding the time to relax.
"The thing is, the things that make me relaxed end up being work," Elba confessed. "My studio in my house, I just love being in here. I'll open that laptop and be like 'I don't know what to make today' and it'll come out like this or that. And I'm exhilarated by that and also so relaxed by it."
"I could work 10 days on a film, underwater sequences holding my breath for six minutes, and come back and sit in [his studio] and [feel relaxed], more so than sitting on the sofa with the family — which is bad right?" the DJ asked rhetorically.
"This is the part where I've got to normalize what makes me relaxed, it can't be all work," the 51-year-old concluded during the open and honest podcast interview.