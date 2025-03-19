'Leave My Child Out of This': Iggy Azalea Claps Back at Kanye West for Requesting a Collab With Her and Playboi Carti's Son Onyx
Iggy Azalea wants her kid out of the conversation.
On Tuesday, March 18, the “Fancy” singer, 34, clapped back at Kanye West after mentioning her and Playboi Carti’s son, Onyx, in a recent tweet.
“Ye, I understand the point you want to make. I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this,” she began, referencing how Carti and West have been beefing since the “Miss the Rage” rapper asked Kim Kardashian if she and the “Stronger” artist’s daughter North West could be on his track.
“At the end of the day, Jordan has other children (less famous… Does it matter?) but it seems only my son gets harassed in perpetuity about or on behalf of a man he has no relationship with,” Azalea continued, noting that Onyx and Playboi Carti are not close.
“Does he read it? No. He’s a child. But it creates a digital legacy & an odd (s-----) situation for him to one day discover & endure in perpetuity from strangers online. Can I please have some peace? Can my son have some peace?” she concluded.
The blonde beauty’s response came after the Grammy winner called out her offspring to request him on a record.
“HEY IGGG AZALEA I NEED TO GET ONYX VOCALS ON MY SONG THATS MY NEPHEW OH AND IMA RAP ABOUT ONE OF YOUR BUSINESSES THE F---?” he penned.
The drama between Iggy, Kanye and Playboi Carti began when the “I Wonder” rapper released and quickly deleted a song by disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, which featured North, Sean’s son Christian "King" Combs and musician Jasmine Williams.
From there, Kim uploaded a message from Cardi saying, “TELL ME[sic] NIECE NORTH SEND ME A SONG.”
Kanye then spiraled, going on one of his many social media rants.
“HEY NORTH YOUR DAD GAVE ME MY BIGGEST SONG AND CO SIGN AND I LEFT HIM OFF OF MY ALBUM BECAUSE OF HIS TWEETS OH BUT NORTH YOU MY NIECE I GOTTA USE YOUR VOCALS,” he said, writing from Playboi Carti’s perspective.
Kanye later added, “I HELD MY TONGUE ABOUT MOT[sic] BEING ON CARTI ALBUM HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME.”
Playboi Carti then replied to the father-of-four’s disses on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“YE,” he penned on Wednesday, March 19. “STFU.”