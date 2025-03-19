'Leave My Child Out of This': Iggy Azalea Claps Back at Kanye West for Requesting a Collab With Her and Playboi Carti's Son Onyx

“Ye, I understand the point you want to make. I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this,” she began, referencing how Carti and West have been beefing since the “Miss the Rage” rapper asked Kim Kardashian if she and the “Stronger” artist’s daughter North West could be on his track.

“At the end of the day, Jordan has other children (less famous… Does it matter?) but it seems only my son gets harassed in perpetuity about or on behalf of a man he has no relationship with,” Azalea continued, noting that Onyx and Playboi Carti are not close.