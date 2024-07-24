OK Magazine
'Single Mother' Iggy Azalea Slams Ex Playboi Carti for Being an Absent Father: 'I Am Not Co-Parenting'

Photo of Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti.
Source: MEGA

Iggy Azalea bashed Playboi Carti for his absence in son Onyx's life.

By:

Jul. 24 2024, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

Iggy Azalea made it clear Playboi Carti hasn’t been much of a father to their son, Onyx, 4.

While on a recent episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson's “Dinner's on Me” podcast, the mom-of-one, 34, disclosed the state of her relationship with the father of her child, 28, after they welcomed their son in 2020.

iggy azalea single mother slams playboi carti absent not co parenting
Source: @thenewclassic/Instagram

Iggy Azalea has frequently been vocal on social media regarding Playboi Carti's lack of parenting.

"I'm very much a single mother. I'm very much the only parent, no disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting really, and that's just the reality of it," she said of the rapper, whom she left shortly after having their 4-year-old. "It's one, it's 24/7."

Despite shouldering all the responsibility when it comes to raising Onyx, elsewhere in the interview, she explained how having him helped her prioritize being present.

"I no longer want to be traveling around everywhere. I want to take my son to school. I want him to have memories with me and give him that time," she shared. "It's really important to me."

"I owe my success in large part to my mother because she spent so much time with me and she just really gassed me up and made me think I was a superwoman genius, dancer extraordinaire, painter extraordinaire, chef, whatever it was. And it's important to me, even when my son's only 4, that I know I'm there, instilling that confidence in him and just helping guide him," the “Fancy” artist added.

iggy azalea single mother slams playboi carti absent not co parenting
Source: MEGA

Iggy Azalea once slammed Playboi Carti after a fan made a short video and was able to fit in footage from all his visits with Onyx.

"It's my job as a parent. I think if you're going to have a child, you should be prepared to do that and engage in that way. And I really want to. I toured two years with my son on a bus and it was time for that to end," she concluded.

As OK! previously reported, her appearance on “Dinner's on Me” was not the first time she shaded the “Miss the Rage” singer about being an absent father.

iggy azalea single mother slams playboi carti absent not co parenting
Source: @thenewclassic/Instagram

Iggy Azalea recently celebrated Onyx's 4th birthday with an extravagant 'Bluey' themed party.

Back in December, Azalea ruthlessly replied to a fan edit of Playboi Carti and their son.

“Its cool how you can fit d--- near every visit into just one video. Talented!” she penned alongside the video of Playboi Carti holding their baby boy while on the beach, at the playground and at an amusement park.

iggy azalea single mother slams playboi carti absent not co parenting
Source: MEGA

Playboi Carti is scheduled to release his third studio album later in 2024.

Source: OK!

Playboi Carti’s absence in his offspring’s life seems to be a more recent issues, as when the couple first split, the blonde beauty shared a message insisting that he wanted to be there for their baby boy.

“Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son’s father isn’t part of his life but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air. Onyx is so so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1,” she wrote at the time.

