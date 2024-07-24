'Single Mother' Iggy Azalea Slams Ex Playboi Carti for Being an Absent Father: 'I Am Not Co-Parenting'

"I no longer want to be traveling around everywhere. I want to take my son to school. I want him to have memories with me and give him that time," she shared. "It's really important to me."

"I owe my success in large part to my mother because she spent so much time with me and she just really gassed me up and made me think I was a superwoman genius, dancer extraordinaire, painter extraordinaire, chef, whatever it was. And it's important to me, even when my son's only 4, that I know I'm there, instilling that confidence in him and just helping guide him," the “Fancy” artist added.