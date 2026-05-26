Ilona Maher Reveals 'Hilarious' Person She'd Like to See Compete on 'Dancing With the Stars'

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Ilona Maher has someone in mind to go on Dancing With the Stars: fellow teammate Sammy Sullivan! "It would be hilarious! I’d also love to see another bigger, more muscular woman on there. I felt unlike any of the other dancers or contestants. I’d love to see someone showing that strength can also be beautiful and graceful," the athlete, the 29-year-old exclusively told OK! at the The Muscle Milk "Prodega" in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 15. The rugby player, who went on the ABC competition show in 2024 and was runner-up alongside her partner, Alan Bersten, joked that training for the series was far from a "hiatus" from her normal workout routine.

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Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram The star was runner-up on her season of 'DWTS.'

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"It was full-time every day, but it was cool to try different things because I’ve been doing rugby for so long. It was nice testing different waters with something else," she stated.

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The brunette babe has become a bright light in the industry, as she's no stranger to posting vulnerable messages. "It’s okay to take up space. It’s okay to be stronger. It’s okay to say, 'Love your body,' but also sometimes not like your body and still appreciate it. I’ll never stop talking about these things. I think I need it too. Sometimes I watch the videos I post, and they help me on days I don’t feel good. So it’s a passion, and something girls need to hear constantly," she said of being an inspiration to others. "Any message saying, 'You inspired me to start lifting weights,' or 'You inspired me to be stronger,' means a lot. When people say they went into the gym and picked up heavier weights, that’s when I know my message is working and doing what I hoped it would."

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Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram The athlete ''loves' being a role model.

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While some might get nervous over the term "role model," Maher treasures it. "I love it. I like to remind people I’m not perfect. I struggle too. Athletes are human, and we make mistakes. But that should remind people it’s okay for them too," she explained, adding that she surrounds herself with people who lift her up. "My teammates, my coaches — they made me who I am. One of my teammates who recently retired is one of my role models. I think you become who you spend time with." She added, "Whenever I feel bad about my body, I try to do something that reminds me of what my body can do instead of what it looks like. Go on a walk, lift weights, move your body somehow so you realize, 'Wow, my body carried me here.' That’s something important to remember."

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Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram The rugby player said training for 'DWTS' was a hardly a hiatus from her typical training.

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Since Maher is constantly working out, she relies on Muscle Milk, the original ready-to-drink protein shake brand with nearly 30 years of nutrition expertise. The brand recently announced the complete reformulation of its protein shake lineup — now made with ultra-filtered milk, delivering 26-42g of complete protein per serving with no artificial sweeteners, flavors or added colors.

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"They’re releasing a new drink, which is exciting because I have to eat a lot of protein. I’m an athlete, and recently my dietitian told me I actually have to up my protein and get it in more than just three meals a day. So this is why I’m excited about the partnership because it’s something that I have to use as an athlete, but it’s not just for athletes. Everyone needs to up their protein, and as I see more women and men getting into the gym wanting to be strong, a big part of that is their nutrition. So Muscle Milk makes it easy, and it’s a cool setup," she gushed over the collab. "My favorite is chocolate or vanilla, but I also got a smoothie made with strawberry."

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Source: Jeff Mercado Ilona Maher is excited to team up with Muscle Milk.