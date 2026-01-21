or
Article continues below advertisement
Olympian Ilona Maher Claps Back at Troll for 'Pregnant' Comment: 'That’s Just a Normal Woman’s Body!'

Photo of Ilona Maher
Source: MEGA

Ilona Maher shut down a troll who said she looked pregnant.

Profile Image

Jan. 21 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Olympian Ilona Maher has strong words for anyone who dares to suggest she “looks pregnant” in her figure-hugging attire.

In a viral TikTok video posted on Saturday, January 10, the 29-year-old rugby star addressed a comment from a man who told her, “You look pregnant in that dress.”

Maher revealed that the commenter quickly deleted his post after she delivered an epic response — but she wanted to share it again.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ilona Maher responded to a troll who commented on her body.
Source: @ilonamaher/TikTok

Ilona Maher responded to a troll who commented on her body.

Article continues below advertisement

“So to him I say, that’s just a normal woman’s body,” Maher stated while proudly showcasing her form-fitting orange dress that highlighted her toned arms and curves. “You probably haven’t seen a woman naked in a long time, if ever, and I hope you never get the privilege to again.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ilonamaher/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

Maher continued, emphasizing, “Because that’s just how we are, OK? That’s just what we’re working with. Me? A professional athlete. I always have this. It’s just part of me — I’m sucking it in right now and I have it. So please, please, stop commenting the dumbest stuff.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ilona Maher said her body represents a normal woman’s body.
Source: @ilonamaher/TikTok

Ilona Maher said her body represents a normal woman’s body.

MORE ON:
body image

Article continues below advertisement

Maher, who earned a bronze medal with the U.S. women's rugby sevens team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is no stranger to unwarranted comments about her looks. In her 2024 cover story for Sports Illustrated, she reflected on being labeled “masculine” but affirmed, “I never felt that way. But I don’t think you’re going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is and it’s not just, like, a tool to be looked at and objectified.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The professional rugby athlete shared that she is often labeled as masculine.
Source: @ilonamaher/TikTok

The professional rugby athlete shared that she is often labeled as masculine.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with Us Weekly, Maher elaborated on body positivity amidst a barrage of online trolls.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The Olympian continues to promote strength and body positivity.
Source: @ilonamaher/TikTok

The Olympian continues to promote strength and body positivity.

She shared her evolving view of her physique, saying, “[It's] realizing what your body does for you and giving it the tools it needs to continue doing that. You’re not going to love your body all the time. [But] for a lot of us, that’s the size we’re supposed to be, and I think we have to come to terms with that.”

