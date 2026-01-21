Olympian Ilona Maher Claps Back at Troll for 'Pregnant' Comment: 'That’s Just a Normal Woman’s Body!'

Article continues below advertisement

Olympian Ilona Maher has strong words for anyone who dares to suggest she “looks pregnant” in her figure-hugging attire. In a viral TikTok video posted on Saturday, January 10, the 29-year-old rugby star addressed a comment from a man who told her, “You look pregnant in that dress.” Maher revealed that the commenter quickly deleted his post after she delivered an epic response — but she wanted to share it again.

Source: @ilonamaher/TikTok Ilona Maher responded to a troll who commented on her body.

“So to him I say, that’s just a normal woman’s body,” Maher stated while proudly showcasing her form-fitting orange dress that highlighted her toned arms and curves. “You probably haven’t seen a woman naked in a long time, if ever, and I hope you never get the privilege to again.”

Maher continued, emphasizing, “Because that’s just how we are, OK? That’s just what we’re working with. Me? A professional athlete. I always have this. It’s just part of me — I’m sucking it in right now and I have it. So please, please, stop commenting the dumbest stuff.”

Source: @ilonamaher/TikTok Ilona Maher said her body represents a normal woman’s body.

Maher, who earned a bronze medal with the U.S. women's rugby sevens team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is no stranger to unwarranted comments about her looks. In her 2024 cover story for Sports Illustrated, she reflected on being labeled “masculine” but affirmed, “I never felt that way. But I don’t think you’re going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is and it’s not just, like, a tool to be looked at and objectified.”

Source: @ilonamaher/TikTok The professional rugby athlete shared that she is often labeled as masculine.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Maher elaborated on body positivity amidst a barrage of online trolls.

Source: @ilonamaher/TikTok The Olympian continues to promote strength and body positivity.