10 Celebrities Who Fired Back at Body-Shamers: Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney and More

Over the years, Lizzo has been vocal about body positivity while constantly dealing with body-shamers.

In a 2020 TikTok post, the 36-year-old "Cuz I Love You" singer shared workout videos and mirror selfies in which she called out her haters through a voiceover.

"So I've been working out consistently for the past five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type," said Lizzo.

She added, "I'm working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f------ business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job. So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's, or work out, or not work out, how about you look at your own f------ self?"