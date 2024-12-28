10 Celebrities Who Fired Back at Body-Shamers: Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney and More
Selena Gomez
Pop sensation and actress Selena Gomez has faced her fair share of criticism regarding her physique.
Recently, during a heartfelt interaction with her fans, she stated, "I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure," showcasing her resolution to embrace her body as it is.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney encountered backlash when a series of bikini photos circulated in late 2024. Critics labeled her "dumpy" and "frumpy," attempting to diminish her allure and confidence.
The star clapped back, posting a clip of herself lifting weights in the gym, training in the boxing ring, punching a speed bag and more.
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham, an advocate for women's rights and body positivity, often shares her journey, encouraging women to love themselves as they are.
She emphasized, "I've had to work on myself just like everyone else."
Lizzo
Over the years, Lizzo has been vocal about body positivity while constantly dealing with body-shamers.
In a 2020 TikTok post, the 36-year-old "Cuz I Love You" singer shared workout videos and mirror selfies in which she called out her haters through a voiceover.
"So I've been working out consistently for the past five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type," said Lizzo.
She added, "I'm working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f------ business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job. So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's, or work out, or not work out, how about you look at your own f------ self?"
Gigi Hadid
In the 2019 Vogue Forces of Fashion panel, Gigi Hadid opened up about being body-shamed by people who thought she was too thin for her height.
"I loved my body when I was curvier. Then as I lost the weight, people were still mean," said the model. "Yeah, I know I'm skinny. I'm looking in the mirror. I'm trying to eat burgers and do squats. I want an a-- too. I get it. I got it. Thank you!"
Kesha
After seeing negative comments about her appearance, Kesha flaunted her body in an online post and lambasted her haters.
"I didn't think in 2024 people still body shamed. I am so proud of my body. She's been through a lot," she wrote in the caption of her bikini photos.
Kesha added, "She's torn her ALC on stage and finished the show. She's held my f------ broken heart together. To those who think you're shaming me, you're actually making me feel very powerful. So, to you, I hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down."
The following month, she uploaded two photos of herself completely naked, writing she was "bored of wearing clothes."
Jazz Jennings
On Instagram, Jazz Jennings reminded her followers about body positivity after facing hate comments from body-shamers.
The I Am Jazz star said she has a different perspective, explaining "sometimes, loving yourself and your body means honoring your desire to make a change."
Jennings added, "It's like going to the gym: you do it to boost your confidence and improve your image. How you look is important in this world because it influences how we perceive one another."
She also encouraged her fans to "do what makes you feel better about yourself" before reminding them, "It's not your place to tell someone else what to do; they have the freedom to decide."
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh criticized the "vulgar" commenters who disapproved of the see-through gown she wore to Valentino's haute couture fashion show in Rome in 2022.
The We Live in Time actress took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about her body and her shamers.
Part of her statement read, "We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f--- it and f--- that' whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what's hot or sexually attractive."
Billie Eilish
Before a 2021 stop of her Where Do We Go? World Tour, Billie Eilish dropped a powerful statement about her body and outfit.
"If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a s---," the "What Was I Made For?" hitmaker told her attendees. "Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me. While I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move."
Adele
"People have been talking about my body for 12 years. They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don't care," Adele told British Vogue in 2021.
The "When We Were Young" singer, who lost 100 pounds after two years of hard work, added, "You don't need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size."