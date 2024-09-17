or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ina Garten
OK LogoNEWS

Ina Garten 'Thought' About Divorcing Husband Jeffrey During Lowest Point in Their Marriage

ina garten thought divorcing husband jeffrey lowest point marriagepp
Source: MEGA

Ina Garten 'thought' about divorcing Jeffrey Garten during the lowest point in their marriage.

By:

Sept. 17 2024, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ina Garten admitted there was a point in time where her marriage might not be strong enough to make it.

"I thought about it a lot, and at my lowest point, I wondered if the only answer would be to get a divorce," she shared, reflecting on her marriage of over five decades.

"I loved Jeffrey and didn’t want to shock — or hurt — him, so I thought of suggesting a separation first," the former White House nuclear policy analyst added.

Article continues below advertisement
ina garten thought divorcing husband jeffrey lowest point marriage
Source: MEGA

Ina Garten 'thought' about ending her marriage at one point.

Ina, 76, in her upcoming book, Be Ready When the Luck Happens, mentioned that her relationship with Jeffrey started to go downhill after she bought a specialty food store in Westhampton Beach. While she was busy balancing between running the business and being a wife, she felt that her husband was already "fully formed and living the life he wanted to live."

Article continues below advertisement
ina garten thought divorcing husband jeffrey lowest point marriage inagarten
Source: @INAGARTEN/INSTAGRAM

The pair have been married for over 50 years.

Article continues below advertisement

When Jeffrey would come to visit her every weekend from Washington, D.C., he “expected a wife that would make dinner."

Article continues below advertisement

"When I bought Barefoot Contessa, I shattered our traditional roles — ­took a baseball bat to them and left them in pieces," she penned, referring to the specialty food shop she bought in 1978 with the same name.

"While I was still cooking, cleaning, shopping, managing at the store, I was doing it as a businesswoman, not a wife. My responsibilities made it impossible for me to even think about anything else. There was no expectation about who got home from work first and what they should do, because I never got home from work!" the TV host added.

Article continues below advertisement
ina garten thought divorcing husband jeffrey lowest point marriage inagarten
Source: @INAGARTEN/INSTAGRAM

The pair separated for six weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

As a result, Ina and Jeffrey, 77, were separated for six weeks. However, the pair continued to work on fixing their marriage.

"Jeffrey’s willingness to see the therapist was as significant as anything that might happen during their session," she noted. "He was that determined to convince me he was serious about making our marriage work."

MORE ON:
Ina Garten

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
ina garten thought divorcing husband jeffrey lowest point marriage inagarten ig
Source: @INAGARTEN/INSTAGRAM

The duo went to see a therapist to work on their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

“Thank god I did," Ina said, referring to their short-lived split. "I think how crazy that was and how dangerous it was, but we wouldn't have the relationship we have now if I hadn't done it. It changed him, but it also changed me too."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

In the end, the duo saved their 56-year marriage.

People spoke to Ina.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.