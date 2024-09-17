Ina Garten 'Thought' About Divorcing Husband Jeffrey During Lowest Point in Their Marriage

Ina Garten admitted there was a point in time where her marriage might not be strong enough to make it.

"I thought about it a lot, and at my lowest point, I wondered if the only answer would be to get a divorce," she shared, reflecting on her marriage of over five decades.

"I loved Jeffrey and didn’t want to shock — or hurt — him, so I thought of suggesting a separation first," the former White House nuclear policy analyst added.