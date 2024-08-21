Ben Affleck Didn't Show 'Any Interest' in Wanting to Fix Broken Relationship With Jennifer Lopez Before Singer Filed for Divorce: 'She's Very Disappointed'

"She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage," the source claimed. "He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself."

As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, August 20, Lopez filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court to end her union to Affleck on the two-year anniversary of their lavish Georgia wedding.