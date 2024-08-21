Ben Affleck Didn't Show 'Any Interest' in Wanting to Fix Broken Relationship With Jennifer Lopez Before Singer Filed for Divorce: 'She's Very Disappointed'
Ben Affleck didn't fight for his fairytale ending with Jennifer Lopez.
According to an insider, the Selena actress, 55, was left with no choice but to file for divorce from the Argo director, 52, after he failed to show that he wanted to fix their broken relationship.
"She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage," the source claimed. "He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself."
As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, August 20, Lopez filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court to end her union to Affleck on the two-year anniversary of their lavish Georgia wedding.
The former duo, who rekindled their early 2000's romance in April 2021, officially married in a small Las Vegas ceremony on July 17, 2022. Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in 2002 but called it off in 2003.
Rumors of the ex-Hollywood power couple's potential break-up had been swirling for months after the two began to buy separate real estate and spent time apart on opposite coasts.
"Ben and J.Lo are giving each other the silent treatment," an insider alleged at the time.
"J.Lo doesn’t know how it came to this. She really thought she’d finally found her happily ever after, and then Ben pulled the rug out from under her. She’s putting up a brave front in public, but she’s seething on the inside," the source continued. "Ben moving into a new home was the closure of the relationship."
"Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year," the insider pointed out. "He will always care for Jen, but he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now."
Despite their demise, the "Get Right" singer had high hopes for her and the Boston native to spend the rest of their lives together. "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," she said in a 2022 interview about getting back together with Affleck.
"We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again.' We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us," she noted.
