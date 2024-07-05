Jackie Aina Admits She Is 'Self-Made With an Asterisk' Following Her Journey From Beauty YouTuber to Businesswoman

Aside from creating her empire, Aina gushes over FORVR MOOD working with Crown Royal and Black Girl Ventures.

"It's Crown Royal Baby, so the bar is high," Aina exclaims. "This is the first collaboration that we've ever done with FORVR MOOD. This is awesome and huge, and when they first approached us with this partnership, they already knew about my personal and professional work as a Black creator, a small business co-founder and entrepreneur."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!