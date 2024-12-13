NEWS Influencer Matilda Djerf Apologizes for Toxic Workplace Scandal After Employees Accused Her of Treating Them Less Than 'Fellow Human Beings' Source: @matildadjerf/Instagram Matilda Djerf was accused of lining employees up and making them cry as well as body-shaming plus-size models.

What really happened behind closed doors at Djerf Avenue? After influencer Matilda Djerf was recently accused of creating a toxic workplace at her clothing company, she released a statement on Thursday, December 12, addressing the allegations.

Source: @matildadjerf/Instagram 'We are not fellow human beings or colleagues to her,' one of Matilda Djerf's employees claimed.

"I take the criticism that has come forward very seriously and want to be clear that a safe and respectful work environment is crucial for me, both as a person and as the founder of Djerf Avenue,” the blonde beauty — who is known for her perfect blowout hairstyles — told a Swedish news outlet. "If any staff member has felt mistreated or ill-equipped in their role due to my actions, that is something I am truly sorry for and apologize for. It was never my intention to contribute to a work environment that negatively affects anyone and I am sorry that there are employees who have had such experiences,” Djerf continued of the accusations, which included claims she lined up employees and made them cry as well as constantly body-shamed plus-size models.

She continued: "However, I do not recognize myself in all the claims that have been made and choose not to comment on individual cases. However, I think it is valuable that this is highlighted, as it gives both me and Djerf Avenue the opportunity to develop and become better.” The model — who recently worked with Hailey Bieber to promote the mother-of-one’s brand, Rhode Skin — added, "I want to emphasize that I take my responsibility and see this as an opportunity to reflect, develop and contribute to a better culture for all employees at Djerf Avenue. I will work actively with my leadership and, among other things, continue to receive support from a coach."

Source: @matildadjerf/Instagram 'A safe and respectful work environment is crucial for me,' Matilda Djerf told a news outlet about the accusations against her.

In addition to speaking with Djerf about the scandal, the outlet spoke with Pernilla Bonny, COO at Djerf Avenue, who said they are cognizant "there are areas that need to be developed, including our leadership.” The executive insisted the company runs "monthly anonymous employee surveys that have provided us with valuable insights and led to concrete improvement measures.”

Bonny addressed an employee’s claim that Djerf has a private bathroom in the office that only her “favorites” were permitted to use. The COO said it was true Djerf had her own restroom, however, it was "a measure we have introduced to help her stay healthy [...] Our office makes it possible to offer this solution without affecting other employees' access to facilities."

Source: @matildadjerf/Instagram Matilda Djerf is the founder of clothing brand Djerf Avenue.

A staffer also accused Djerf of forcing one employee to clean the bathroom after a sign forbidding those without permission from using it fell down. "[Djerf] doesn’t even want to go to the same toilet as us employees. We are not fellow human beings or colleagues to her,” the employee said of the alleged incident.

Source: @matildadjerf/Instagram The COO at Djerf Avenue, Pernilla Bonny, insisted Djerf Avenue runs 'monthly anonymous employee surveys that have provided us with valuable insights.'

Bonny said it is "obviously not reasonable" that a staffer, whose job is not cleaning bathrooms, had to clean the toilet after use, adding, "We want to be clear that such a situation should never occur.”