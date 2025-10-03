How Much Money Do Influencers Really Make? MrBeast, Lil Tay and More Spill Their Jaw-Dropping Incomes
Oct. 3 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Dr. Fran Haydanek
Dr. Fran Haydanek, an obstetrician-gynecologist who began her influencer journey in 2021, is now making more than she earns as a physician.
"I have three young children, and a husband who also works as a physician – we have been playing catch-up in our life," Dr. Haydanek, who has earned $300,000 from social media this year, said.
She added, "The extra income has allowed us to have an emergency fund and start saving for our retirement. It has also allowed me to take two extra days off a month to spend more time with my kids. We are a bit more financially fine, we are working on paying off our student loans."
Gigi Robinson
In a 2023 interview with Salary Transparency Street, Gigi Robinson said her Instagram page, which has over 36,000 followers, earns her about $150,000 a year.
Jeffree Star
Makeup influencer Jeffree Star disclosed he earns $50,000 a day just by going live on TikTok. The Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder holds four or five live sessions a week.
"There's some times where I don't sell [my products] at all, and I'll just make bacon in my kitchen, in my bathrobe, in my little slippers," he shared on the "Cancelled" podcast. "We'll just hang out, and I'll just chat. I'll do a Q&A. I'll just talk about my Vegas trip and what I did, and people will gift and support."
JoJo Siwa
At 13, JoJo Siwa was already earning "six digits a month, easy" from her YouTube videos.
"When you are a kid, 15 percent of every penny you make goes into a Coogan account. My parents thought when I turned 18, I was gonna get my Coogan account money, take all of my money and have it all be mine," Siwa revealed during her appearance on "Call Her Daddy" podcast in April 2024.
Lil Tay
In just three hours, Lil Tay reportedly made $1 million as an OnlyFans creator.
"I get to make more money than most people ever f------ touch in their life," she told Page Six after earning $15 million on the platform in two weeks.
Makayla Samountry
In a 2022 post on Medium, Makayla Samountry revealed she made over $200,000 on OnlyFans from January 2020 to December 2022.
"Although I am on OnlyFans, I do not show *everything* and have my own boundaries with what I am comfortable posting," she wrote. "I think this is super important to anyone considering starting an account. But I have learned so much about how to grow and be successful on the site."
Markell Washington
Although Markell Washington earns from his dance videos, he told Salary Transparency Street that he gets between $500,000 and $700,000 a year from brand deals.
"Never ever have I thought I would be driving a Tesla or living in Los Angeles," he said on People's TikTok series That's My Ride. "Social media has changed my life."
MrBeast
Speaking with Time, MrBeast explained why he is "not rich" despite his endeavors bringing in $600 million to $700 million each year.
"Each video does a couple million in ad revenue, a couple million in brand deals," he shared, adding, "I don't have access to any of my bank accounts. I have a CFO and everything, but [my mom is] the one who has access to the master bank account."
He also divulged on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast that his actual bank account has "less than a million dollars."
PewDiePie
PewDiePie called out his critics in a YouTube video titled "Let's Talk About Money" after it was revealed he earned $7.4 million from his videos in 2014 alone.
"We did raise a million dollars for charity, and very few articles picked up on that, but here it is everywhere how much money I make," he said. "It seems like the whole world cares more about how much money I make than I do myself."
OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain reportedly made $82 million after 18 months of posting NSFW content on the platform.
She previously compared herself to LeBron James, saying she almost "made more than" him in 2024.
"He made $56 million, I made $43 [million]," said Rain.