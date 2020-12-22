While the world has been on lockdown for 10 months, people from around the world have turned to the internet for entertainment — and YouTube stars couldn’t be happier.

The top YouTube earners, between the ages of 6 and 43, have received a 30 percent increase in earnings from last year, securing an estimated $211M in total earnings from June 1, 2019-June 1, 2020, according to Forbes‘ list of The Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2020.

And while none of the virtual stars can really compete with Kylie Jenner‘s whopping $590 million in earnings from her self-titled cosmetics line from their YouTube careers alone, $29.5M is nothing to sneeze at. That’s how much 9-year-old Ryan Kaji made in a year from the internet video platform.

Scroll through to meet the ten highest-paid YouTube stars of 2020.