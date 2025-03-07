Ingrid Andress Was 'So Gone' During Drunken Botched National Anthem Performance That Singer Thought She 'Nailed It'
Ingrid Andress got candid on the Thursday, March 6, episode of "The Viall Files" podcast about the aftermath of her disastrous drunken performance of the national anthem at the 2024 Home Run Derby.
In one of her first interviews since going to rehab, the singer admitted she didn't realize she had a problem until she faced "global humiliation."
The star, 33, confessed she "was so gone" during the performance "that afterward, I thought that I like, kind of nailed it."
However, once she watched a video of herself singing the next morning, "I was like ‘okay, this is so unlike me, like, this is not okay,'" she recalled to podcast co-hosts Nick Viall and Natalie Joy.
Andress explained she was going through a rough patch in her personal life back then, as she had broken up with her boyfriend, stopped working with her first manager and had her sister move out of their home all around the same time.
"I didn’t realize how much I didn’t let myself process those emotions of grief," she spilled.
Despite the mishap, the songwriter is choosing to look at it with a silver lining, stating, "You got to see me in my worst moment. So now, hopefully everything from here will be great."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The star also revealed that despite the mockery from the public, she received "so much outpouring of love from female country artists in Nashville."
"I actually felt so loved and seen going into rehab," Andress said.
"Elle King was like, ‘This is just all part of it, girl,’ and she’s obviously been there before, too, and you know, Kelsea Ballerini was like, ‘Welcome to the worst parts of this job.’ It was mostly women," the musician shared.
Karen Fairchild from Little Big Town sent her well wishes too, revealing, "That really meant a lot to me, because I feel like women in country music have had to stick together based on very obvious things because it’s a very male-dominated genre, but for them to be like, ‘Hey, we’ve all been there,’ it was very meaningful."
As OK! reported, after her botched performance, she put out a statement on her Instagram to reveal she was getting treatment.
"I’m not gonna bull--- y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night," Andress insisted. "I apologize to MLB, all the fans and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun."