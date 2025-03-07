Ingrid Andress Was 'So Gone' During Drunken Botched National Anthem Performance That Singer Thought She 'Nailed It'

In one of her first interviews since going to rehab , the singer admitted she didn't realize she had a problem until she faced "global humiliation."

Ingrid Andress got candid on the Thursday, March 6, episode of "The Viall Files" podcast about the aftermath of her disastrous drunken performance of the national anthem at the 2024 Home Run Derby.

However, once she watched a video of herself singing the next morning, "I was like ‘okay, this is so unlike me, like, this is not okay,'" she recalled to podcast co-hosts Nick Viall and Natalie Joy .

The star, 33, confessed she "was so gone" during the performance "that afterward, I thought that I like, kind of nailed it."

Andress explained she was going through a rough patch in her personal life back then, as she had broken up with her boyfriend, stopped working with her first manager and had her sister move out of their home all around the same time.

"I didn’t realize how much I didn’t let myself process those emotions of grief," she spilled.

Despite the mishap, the songwriter is choosing to look at it with a silver lining, stating, "You got to see me in my worst moment. So now, hopefully everything from here will be great."