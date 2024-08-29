10 of the Worst National Anthem Renditions of All Time: From Ingrid Andress to Roseanne Barr and More

Staind founding member Aaron Lewis sang his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Game 5 of the World Series held at AT&T Park in 2014. While he smoothly started his performance, he hit a glitch when he flubbed the line “at the twilight’s last gleaming" as he sang "were so gallantly streaming" instead.

Lewis posted an apology statement on his website a few hours later.

“All I can say is I'm sorry and ask for the Nation's forgiveness. My nerves got the best of me and I am completely torn up about what happened. America is the greatest country in the world,” he wrote.

The rocker continued, “'The Star-Spangled Banner' means so much to so many, including myself. I hope everyone can understand the intensity of the situation and my true intent of this performance. I hope that the Nation, Major League Baseball and the many fans of our national pastime can forgive me.”

Lewis previously criticized Christina Aguilera when she had a similar blunder at the Super Bowl three years before his performance.