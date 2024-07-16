Ingrid Andress Checks Herself Into Rehab After Being Drunk During Rocky National Anthem Performance at MLB Home Run Derby
Ingrid Andress is blaming alcohol for her out-of-tune rendition of the national anthem at the 2024 Home Run Derby.
The 32-year-old took to Instagram with a shocking confession after videos of her performance went infamously viral across social media platforms.
"I'm not gonna bulls--- y'all, I was drunk last night," Andress revealed in a statement shared to Instagram on Tuesday, July 16.
"I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night," the country singer shared regarding an apparent rehab plan.
Andress' message continued: "That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun."
Following her surprising statement, social media users flooded the comments section of her post, which appeared to be turned back on after being noticeably disabled upon going viral after her performance of the national anthem.
While fellow female country stars like Carly Pearce and Julia Michaels offered their support, online trolls were still left unhappy by Andress’ behavior.
"Seems like a weird way to pass it off, and try to receive some sort of fake validation, the joke at the end loses all sense of credibility for the previous statements, seek help," one person declared in reference to the "More Hearts Than Mine" singer’s sarcastic remark about rehab being "fun."
A second Instagram user snubbed, "you don’t have a drinking problem you have a singing problem," while a third ridiculed: "You’ve heard rehab is fun? That’s condescending af. Alcoholism is a serious matter. Your PR team sucks."
It’s unclear whether Andress’ rehab plan will interfere with two new shows the "Wishful Drinking" singer has scheduled for later this month.
Hours before the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday, July 15, Andress informed fans she’d be "playing two very special shows, one in Nashville, this Wednesday, July 17, at Row One, and one in Denver on Wednesday, July 24, at Globe Hall," to celebrate the upcoming release of her new single "Colorado 9," which drops on July 24.
Andress has been nominated for a Grammy four different times, though she's never taken home the award.
The blonde beauty was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammy Awards, however, she lost the category rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
Her debut studio album Lady Like was nominated for Best Country Album that same year, while her song "More Hearts Than Mine" was nominated for Best Country Song.
At the 2023 Grammy Awards, Andress and Sam Hunt received a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit song "Wishful Drinking."