After Injury During Filming, Susan Walters Says 'The Young and the Restless' Fight Scene Was Challenging

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Susan Walters is opening up about The Young and the Restless scenes after her injury on set. Talking to The Soap Scene, she got candid about how the “ugly fight” between her and Stacy Haiduk's character was challenging to film. The scene in question is when Patty (Walters) is in handcuffs, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) picks Diane (Haiduk) up after she has been injected with a toxin.

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Source: MEGA Susan Walters got candid about the scene at the end of the 'ugly fight' between Patty and Diane in 'The Young and the Restless.'

What's more, this scene was pre-planned and wasn't added due to Walters' prior injury during the fight scene. However, it felt particularly challenging because she was "effectively dead weight on the ground" as she was filming while still injured. Since it's hard for anyone to lift a person who isn’t helping with the movement, the scene was shot quite difficultly. Nonetheless, Walters still tried to help by pushing with her good leg to help hoist her up.

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Susan Walters Got Injured While Filming 'The Young and the Restless’

Source: MEGA Susan Walters and Stacy Haiduk didn't want the confrontation to look like it was staged.

While the fight between Diane and Patty in The Young and the Restless had been building toward a physical confrontation, Walters recalled, “We were so excited to have these two women fighting.” So much so that they didn't want the confrontation to look like it was staged and wanted it to be an “ugly fighting” scene. But as exciting as it was, everything went wrong when she began running. Recalling the experience, Walters said she ran faster during the first take than she should have, sharing, “I thought, ‘Oh no, she’s moving a lot faster than me. I’ve got to run really fast.’” Thus, she ran and ended up tripping. As a cyclist, she occasionally experiences hamstring issues. So when she suddenly felt pain while running, the actress initially thought she had suffered a similar muscle problem. As she explained, “I thought it was a Charley horse.”

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Source: MEGA Susan Walters found out from MRI that she had torn the tendon completely off the bone by a little more than an inch during filming.

She went to urgent care, where they wanted to give her a note saying she didn't have to work. But she wasn't ready to step away from filming. “They’ll let me sit,” she remembered thinking. It wasn’t until about 10 days later, when she had an MRI, that Walters found out that she had torn the tendon completely off the bone by a little more than an inch during filming. The injury was serious enough for them to initially consider surgery. But the timing was particularly difficult because the crew was already set up to shoot the rest of the confrontation scene. “I can just balance on my right leg and not really use my left leg,” she explained. The star later admitted, “When I saw the scenes, now knowing what I [had actually done], I kind of felt a little nauseous.”

Walters Didn't Get Surgery For Her On Set Injury

Source: MEGA Despite being seriously injured, Susan Walters opted out of getting surgery for it.