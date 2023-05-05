Soap Opera Star Eric Braeden Reveals He Feels 'Pretty Good' Amid Treatment for Prostate Cancer, Reveals He Was 'Misdiagnosed' at First

Braeden revealed his prostate issues were originally "misdiagnosed" before it was confirmed to be cancer, which is why he wants to "inform people" on what they should look out for.

"As you get older, your prostate grows and it impinges the urethra. It means you have to go to the potty a lot more than you want to," the Young and the Restless actor explained. "That is sometimes the beginning of some trouble."