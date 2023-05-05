Soap Opera Star Eric Braeden Reveals He Feels 'Pretty Good' Amid Treatment for Prostate Cancer, Reveals He Was 'Misdiagnosed' at First
Eric Braeden is finding the silver lining of his prostate cancer diagnosis.
In the soap opera star's first interview since he first shared his health battle last month, the dad-of-one revealed he feels "pretty good" while in the midst of the third week of a six-week treatment plan.
Braeden revealed his prostate issues were originally "misdiagnosed" before it was confirmed to be cancer, which is why he wants to "inform people" on what they should look out for.
"As you get older, your prostate grows and it impinges the urethra. It means you have to go to the potty a lot more than you want to," the Young and the Restless actor explained. "That is sometimes the beginning of some trouble."
The 82-year-old acknowledged that hearing the word "cancer" can be frightening, but he insisted men shouldn't let that prevent them from seeing a doctor.
"I want them to know to have your prostate examined, have your bladder examined, have your colon examined. Just acquaint yourself with it and be open about it, so that way you take the fear out of people..." he said. "A lot of men, me included, would not want to know about it. That's nonsense."
Braeden is still working on the beloved soap opera, as he insisted during a video to fans that he isn't giving up the things he love
"I love acting. I entertain people. I love your support. So, whenever you have someone in the family who goes through this, support them. It can work out," he declared. "Nowadays, there is so much advancement in cancer treatment, you can survive it."
The Titanic star's optimistic demeanor also stems from his athletic background.
"I know a good attitude helps. This is manageable," he insisted during his interview. "You learn in sports to always look forward to the next time, never give up. You train harder to be better the next time... You look at this now and I said, 'All right, I'll deal with it. How do I improve as quick as I can?'"
