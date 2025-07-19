'Insecure' Jennifer Love Hewitt Admits She Never 'Recovered' From Being Fat-Shamed for 2007 Bikini Photos

The ghost of Jennifer Love Hewitt’s 2007 bikini photos still haunts her to this day.

Bikini-clad Hewitt was photographed 18 years ago in Hawaii as she stood in the ocean, prompting a shameful headline that would follow her throughout her adulthood. “Stop Calling Me Fat!” reads the article published by People.

In a new interview from July 18, the 46-year-old admitted she never fully “recovered” from the body-shaming, saying, “I don’t think I was ever really insecure until that cover.”