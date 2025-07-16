Jennifer Love Hewitt's Transformation: Before and After Photos
1999
Jennifer Love Hewitt continues to shine both on and off the screen.
In 1999, the former Disney Channel star paraded her slim physique at the Billboard Music Awards, wearing a black bandeau-style top and a long, embellished skirt with a high slit on one leg. She complemented her all-black look with high heels.
2000
Hewitt arrived at the Teen Choice Awards 2000 in a light-colored dress that highlighted her natural beauty.
2002
Denim trend, check! For the American Music Awards 2002, the Kids Incorporated alum opted for a sheer top and classic blue denim jeans, completing the look with pointed-toe shoes.
2006
Hewitt showcased her natural elegance during an outing in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2006.
2012
In February 2012, Hewitt radiated undeniable charm as she celebrated her 33rd birthday with her friends in Beverly Hills, Calif.
2013
A very pregnant Hewitt went makeup-free during a 2013 outing.
2018
The I Know What You Did Last Summer star attended FOX's 2018 Upfront in a black pantsuit that hugged her curves.
2019
Wearing a black blazer, pink camisole and black trousers, Hewitt stole the spotlight on the blue carpet of the 36th Annual PaleyFest Presentation of FOX's 9-1-1 in March 2019.
2025
Hewitt made a rare public outing at the July 14 premiere of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer. She hit the red carpet in a form-fitting dress embellished with beads and sparkly heels.
While she earned praise for her "naturally gorgeous body" and confidence, she had previously dealt with plastic surgery rumors online.
"Aging in Hollywood is really hard because you can't do anything right," Hewitt said in a December 2023 episode of the "Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum" podcast.
She continued, "And then another place was like, 'She's unrecognizable and so she's gone to filters because she doesn't want us to know how bad she actually looks now in her 40s.' And I was like, 'This is crazy right?'"
Hewitt shared a similar sentiment when she addressed the speculation about her "different facial features."
"So many people said I look different. I look the same as always. Couldn't look more natural...Filters don't change you that much," she shared on Instagram Story in September 2023.
The Ghost Whisperer star then reminded people to let others "be filtered or unfiltered."
She continued, "Be good. Be kind. Spread love."