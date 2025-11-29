Inside the $5 Million Mansion Sarah Ferguson Is Plotting to Use as Her 'Final Home'

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson is quietly preparing to relocate to a $5 million mansion in Portugal, which friends tell OK! she is planning to use as her "final home" as the fallout from her and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Jeffrey Epstein-linked scandal forces her into a new life abroad.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson might be moving to Portugal.

The move, expected early in the New Year, comes as Ferguson, 66, and Andrew, 65, have been ordered out by King Charles of their longtime home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. With Andrew set to relocate to a smaller residence on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, Ferguson is said to be turning to a guest house within the $4.7 million villa owned by her daughter Princess Eugenie, 35, and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank, 39, at the exclusive Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club in Melides, 80 miles south of Lisbon.

Source: MEGA The pair have been kicked out of Royal Lodge.

A neighbor near the gated resort said: "People around here are saying Fergie is expected in January. No one knows if it'll be a short visit or something more permanent, but she'd blend right into the community. Plenty of well-known faces have been buying homes here recently." The shift comes amid another blow to Ferguson's public life – her children's book Flora and Fern: Kindness Along The Way has been pulled and thousands of copies pulped. The book, scheduled for publication October 9 by New Frontier, was initially mysteriously delayed, but publishing sources reveal its release has not been postponed.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson's book has been pulled post-scandal.

Instead, they claimed 10,000 copies of the book had been sent to the recycling center as the cover identifies her as Sarah, Duchess of York – a title she can no longer use. A source at one bookshop, which had arranged an in-person signing, said: "It's a mess. The book is unsalvageable." Industry publication The Bookseller has confirmed the title had been "pulled from sale days before publication."

Friends say the double blow – the collapse of her writing comeback and the loss of her U.K. home – has left Ferguson "deeply unsettled." One longtime associate said: "Sarah views Portugal as a refuge now. What started as an idea has become a real intention – she wants a steady home after months of turmoil. She understands that remaining in Britain would only keep her connected to Andrew's troubles. A fresh start, in a new place, feels like the only path forward." The villa in Portugal, set among luxury homes, golf facilities and private beaches, is described by locals as a discreet community popular with actors, entrepreneurs and tech leaders. A neighbor said: "She'll be living among people who prize discretion. If she's looking to slip into a community that isn't concerned with her past, she couldn't have chosen a better spot." Ferguson's possible impending departure from Britain also follows growing pressure inside the royal household. A palace insider said: "Life at the Royal Lodge simply can't continue as it is. This isn't gentle guidance – it's a clear shove toward starting over."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew lived together post-split.