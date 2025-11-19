Sarah Ferguson's New Kid’s Book Pulled From Publication Amid Ex-Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: 'No One Is Going to Want to Buy It'

Article continues below advertisement

Children all over the world will no longer have the pleasure of reading Sarah Ferguson's new kiddie book, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way, as it has been dropped from bookshelves. The former Duchess of York's book has been pulled from publication following both her ties to dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly known as Prince Andrew).

Sarah Ferguson's New Book Has Been Canceled

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor divorced in 1996.

An insider told Daily Mail that the novel has "not been delayed, it’s being pulped." The publication was set to be released on October 9, however, the date was then pushed to November 20. Now, the book is being removed from publishing schedules, and any printed copies that have since been produced are going to end up in the recycling bin.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson no longer has a book tour since her novel was canceled.

“It’s an acknowledgment of the inevitable. No one is going to want to buy it," the source added. Ferguson's book signing appearances and events have also been canceled. One bookstore told the Mail regarding the 66-year-old's withdrawal: "It's a mess. The book is unsalvageable." Ferguson's future as an author is also being called into question as a result of the rollback. She has written over 50 books throughout her career, with genres including memoirs, adult romance and picture books.

Sarah Ferguson and the Former Prince Andrew Have Been Evicted From Royal Lodge

Source: MEGA The former Prince Andrew and his links to Jeffrey Epstein have caused much controversy.

The past few months of the ex-royal's life have been marred with much controversy as she and Andrew, 65, were stripped of their royal titles and rank by King Charles. Andrew was also forced out of his longtime Windsor home that he shared with Ferguson, the Royal Lodge. Despite the two divorcing in 1996, they still lived together at the mansion. The former Duke of York will be moving to the Firm's Norfolk estate at Sandringham. However, Ferguson will reportedly not be joining him there.

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lost his royal titles earlier this year.