Sarah Ferguson's New Kid’s Book Pulled From Publication Amid Ex-Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: 'No One Is Going to Want to Buy It'
Nov. 19 2025, Published 11:10 a.m. ET
Children all over the world will no longer have the pleasure of reading Sarah Ferguson's new kiddie book, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way, as it has been dropped from bookshelves.
The former Duchess of York's book has been pulled from publication following both her ties to dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly known as Prince Andrew).
Sarah Ferguson's New Book Has Been Canceled
An insider told Daily Mail that the novel has "not been delayed, it’s being pulped."
The publication was set to be released on October 9, however, the date was then pushed to November 20.
Now, the book is being removed from publishing schedules, and any printed copies that have since been produced are going to end up in the recycling bin.
“It’s an acknowledgment of the inevitable. No one is going to want to buy it," the source added.
Ferguson's book signing appearances and events have also been canceled. One bookstore told the Mail regarding the 66-year-old's withdrawal: "It's a mess. The book is unsalvageable."
Ferguson's future as an author is also being called into question as a result of the rollback. She has written over 50 books throughout her career, with genres including memoirs, adult romance and picture books.
Sarah Ferguson and the Former Prince Andrew Have Been Evicted From Royal Lodge
The past few months of the ex-royal's life have been marred with much controversy as she and Andrew, 65, were stripped of their royal titles and rank by King Charles.
Andrew was also forced out of his longtime Windsor home that he shared with Ferguson, the Royal Lodge. Despite the two divorcing in 1996, they still lived together at the mansion.
The former Duke of York will be moving to the Firm's Norfolk estate at Sandringham. However, Ferguson will reportedly not be joining him there.
The writer is also allegedly "shaken" over Andrew's scandals and the loss of his royal titles.
Royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News on November 18 that Ferguson's "nerves are frayed."
"She is shaken to the core by the loss of her royal safety net. She fears further humiliation and worries that the serious allegations will affect her girls’ standing," Chard noted.