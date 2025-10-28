ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Andrew's Demands Revealed: Disgraced Duke Wants 2 Homes in Exchange for Moving Out of Royal Lodge Source: mega Prince Andrew has asked for two new residences for himself and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Allie Fasanella Oct. 28 2025, Published 7:05 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

A friend of the disgraced duke told the outlet, "No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet — Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands." Despite the former couple's divorce in 1996, after 10 years of marriage and two daughters, Ferguson has lived with Andrew at the estate since 2008. Prince Andrew first acquired the property in 2003. The late Queen Elizabeth's mother, Queen Mother, lived on the property until her death on March 30, 2002.

Though it's unclear whether Prince Andrew or Ferguson made the decision to go their separate ways, reports claim that Ferguson is "livid" that Andrew has relinquished his royal titles due to his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. "She’s furious. That title was her identity," an insider told British journalist and gossip columnist Rob Shuter. "Losing it feels like a death." It was revealed on Friday, October 17, that while Prince Andrew will technically remain a prince, he will no longer go by Duke of York — a title his mother bestowed upon him on his wedding day in 1986. Another insider also told Shuter that Ferguson "would leave if she could afford to," but "she's stuck." "Without him, she'd have no home or lifestyle," the source added.

This comes after it was also revealed that Ferguson allegedly visited Epstein shortly after he was released from jail in 2009. In leaked emails obtained by Daily Mail, Epstein told told his lawyer, Paul Tweed, in April 2011 that Ferguson "was the first to celebrate" his release "with her two daughters in tow." The disgraced financier added, "She visited me with [a] policeman sitting at my front desk. She has asked for help with her charities."

