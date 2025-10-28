or
Prince Andrew's Demands Revealed: Disgraced Duke Wants 2 Homes in Exchange for Moving Out of Royal Lodge

prince andrew and sarah ferguson
Source: mega

Prince Andrew has asked for two new residences for himself and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Oct. 28 2025, Published 7:05 a.m. ET

Prince Andrew has requested two homes for himself and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in exchange for leaving their longtime residence, Royal Lodge, The Sun reported.

While Andrew is looking to move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home, Frogmore Cottage, Ferguson has her hopes set on Adelaide Cottage following Prince William and Kate Middleton's upcoming move to Windsor Great Park’s Forest Lodge.

image of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were married for 10 years.
Source: mega

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were married for 10 years.

A friend of the disgraced duke told the outlet, "No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet — Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands."

Despite the former couple's divorce in 1996, after 10 years of marriage and two daughters, Ferguson has lived with Andrew at the estate since 2008.

Prince Andrew first acquired the property in 2003. The late Queen Elizabeth's mother, Queen Mother, lived on the property until her death on March 30, 2002.

image of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have lived together at the Royal Lodge for over 20 years.
Source: mega

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have lived at the Royal Lodge for over 20 years.

Though it's unclear whether Prince Andrew or Ferguson made the decision to go their separate ways, reports claim that Ferguson is "livid" that Andrew has relinquished his royal titles due to his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

"She’s furious. That title was her identity," an insider told British journalist and gossip columnist Rob Shuter. "Losing it feels like a death."

It was revealed on Friday, October 17, that while Prince Andrew will technically remain a prince, he will no longer go by Duke of York — a title his mother bestowed upon him on his wedding day in 1986.

Another insider also told Shuter that Ferguson "would leave if she could afford to," but "she's stuck."

"Without him, she'd have no home or lifestyle," the source added.

image of Jeffrey Epstein pictured with assistant Sarah Kellen in 2012.
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein pictured with assistant Sarah Kellen in 2012.

This comes after it was also revealed that Ferguson allegedly visited Epstein shortly after he was released from jail in 2009.

In leaked emails obtained by Daily Mail, Epstein told told his lawyer, Paul Tweed, in April 2011 that Ferguson "was the first to celebrate" his release "with her two daughters in tow."

The disgraced financier added, "She visited me with [a] policeman sitting at my front desk. She has asked for help with her charities."

image of Jeffrey Epstein secretly helped Sarah Ferguson financially for years, according to leaked emails.
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein secretly helped Sarah Ferguson financially for years, according to leaked emails.

The leaked emails also implied that Epstein had helped financially support Ferguson for over a decade. He allegedly complained to friends about her neglecting to pay him back and continuing to ask for money.

Epstein was released from a Florida jail in the summer of 2009 after being sentenced to 18 months for soliciting a minor for prostitution and soliciting prostitution.

