NEWS Inside Catherine Paiz's Journey: From YouTube Star to Divorce Drama Source: @catherinepaiz/Instagram Catherine Paiz opened up about her rise to stardom and confirmed that Austin McBroom cheated on her during their marriage in a 2025 podcast interview.

Catherine Paiz opened up her life to fans as she and now-ex Austin McBroom rose to fame as one of YouTube's most beloved families. Their picture-perfect moments on camera hid a tumultuous marriage that ultimately led to their January 2024 separation. In a candid May interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Paiz revealed the heartbreak that accompanied their split. Here's everything you need to know about the social media star, who had a significant presence even before her relationship with McBroom.

Source: @austinmcbroom/Instagram Catherine Paiz said she felt ‘liberated’ after finalizing her divorce from Austin McBroom.

Where Is Catherine Paiz From?

Paiz was born in Montreal, Canada, and spent part of her childhood in Florida. At 16, she moved to Los Angeles to chase her dreams of becoming a model.

Source: The ACE Family/YouTube Catherine Paiz gave birth to three children with Austin McBroom during their YouTube reign as The ACE Family.

How Did Catherine Paiz Become Famous?

Paiz built her career in modeling and acting, landing roles in films like Lilin's Blood, Monday Nights at Seven, and You Can't Have It. Her fame skyrocketed after she began dating McBroom in 2015, turning social media into their combined career.

Inside Catherine Paiz's Marriage to Austin McBroom

Paiz and McBroom welcomed their first child, daughter Elle Lively McBroom, in May 2016, just a year after they started dating. This growing family inspired the launch of their YouTube channel, The ACE Family, which boasts 18.1 million subscribers as of publication. Austin popped the question to Catherine in 2017, and they tied the knot later that year — though they kept the marriage under wraps until 2020. Alaïa Marie McBroom arrived in 2018, followed by their first son, Steel McBroom. Catherine announced her pregnancy with Steel via Instagram in January 2020, writing, "I wanted to keep you to myself for as long as I could and now after all these months of privately enjoying some time with our family, I am filled with so much joy to share you with the world. You were the missing puzzle piece; I can't wait to meet you, son."

Source: @austinmcbroom/Instagram Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom married in secret in 2017.

Inside Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom's Divorce

In January 2024, Austin made headlines by announcing their separation. He stated, "We have mutually agreed to a divorce but will remain a team when it comes to our kids. We created one of the greatest stories, almost a decade together, so many memories, so many accomplishments but every book comes to an end. And now we will be writing a new book as separate authors." Catherine echoed his sentiment hours later, saying, "We have mutually agreed to a divorce and will part amicably. Our paths as a couple have shifted and have created challenges that are irreconcilable. This decision comes with a very heavy heart. As heartbreaking as this is, I also feel liberated."

Source: @catherinepaiz/Instagram Catherine Paiz began her career in modeling and film.