'That Was Not Six Figures': 'Call Her Daddy' Host Alex Cooper Mocks Harris Campaign for Their $100,000 'Cardboard' Podcast Set
"Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper was confused over a report about the Kamala Harris campaign spending six figures on building the set for the interview, claiming: "It was gorgeous, but it wasn’t that nice."
According to a recent report, the Harris campaign spent over $1 billion during its failed campaign against now-President-elect Donald Trump.
A source familiar with the campaign told the outlet the price tag to rebuild Cooper's set cost around $100,000. The Harris campaign has not denied the figure, and in a recent podcast interview, campaign Chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon defended the expense as a way to "reach voters."
During a recent interview at the DealBook Summit, Cooper attempted to dismiss the number and shared some details about the interview.
"My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn't even cost six figures, so I don't know how cardboard walls could cost six figures," Cooper told summit host Andrew Ross Sorkin, commenting on the Washington, D.C., set meant to look like her Los Angeles studio.
She claimed the interview happened in a "random house," leading the live audience to laugh. Cooper joked, "[It] wasn't that nice. It wasn't like gorgeous marble, like no, that was not six figures."
As OK! previously reported, Cooper doesn’t regret her decision to have Harris on "Call Her Daddy."
"They reached out to me, and I recognized that maybe in a different election, it wouldn’t be the case, and who knows in future elections what I’ll do, but in this specific election, the entire focus is on women’s bodies and we’re losing rights by the day, and so, to have [her on] the most popular female podcast, where most women listen to the show in the country, it felt like a no-brainer," she shared during another recent interview.
"How, as a woman, am I not going to do this?" Cooper recalled thinking.
After the podcast went live, Cooper received tons of backlash regarding her choice to have the Democratic candidate on, though she noted it was expected.
"I am very aware that my audience is very split, and I again take that with responsibility," she told The Washington Examiner at the time. "I don’t want to alienate people, but I did feel like I had a sense of responsibility, so I kind of, like, didn’t care."