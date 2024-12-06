'That Was Not Six Figures': 'Call Her Daddy' Host Alex Cooper Mocks Harris Campaign for Their $100,000 'Cardboard' Podcast Set

During a recent interview at the DealBook Summit, Cooper attempted to dismiss the number and shared some details about the interview.

"My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn't even cost six figures, so I don't know how cardboard walls could cost six figures," Cooper told summit host Andrew Ross Sorkin, commenting on the Washington, D.C., set meant to look like her Los Angeles studio.

She claimed the interview happened in a "random house," leading the live audience to laugh. Cooper joked, "[It] wasn't that nice. It wasn't like gorgeous marble, like no, that was not six figures."