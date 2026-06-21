Jane Seymour Is Engaged! Inside Her Romance With New Fiancé John Zambetti

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Seymour and John Zambetti Quickly Hit It Off After Meeting in 2023

Source: MEGA Jane Seymour is engaged to her partner, John Zambetti.

Jane Seymour has fallen in love all over again. The Battlestar Galactica actress first met the emergency room doctor at a Shwayze concert in 2023 after they were introduced by their children. "Well, our kids put us together," Zambetti told People while at the Wags and Walks 12th Annual Benefit Gala in October 2023. Seymour agreed, "Yes, our kids put us together." "So we certainly don't have to worry about the kids not approving of who we were with," Zambetti added. "I'm very lucky to be with her." According to the 75-year-old actress, Zambetti wrote her "some love songs" since he is a songwriter. "I think that's what really got me in the end," she continued, later adding she was having the "happiest time" of her life "in many ways." During a May 2024 appearance on Tamron Hall, the Onassis: The Richest Man in the World star admitted she thought she was "done with guys" until she met her new love. "[We] ended up having a very, very long chat the next day with a cup of tea, which ended up having dinner. And then we realized that his son, Shwayze, and my son, Sean, they were all friends and he used to hang out at my house," she continued, though she clarified they had "never met." Before dating Seymour, Zambetti was "happily married for 43 years until sadly his wife passed."

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Seymour and John Zambetti Went Instagram Official in October 2023

Source: MEGA John Zambetti popped the question to Jane Seymour nearly three years after their first meeting.

Months after their paths crossed, Seymour went Instagram official with her new love in an October 2023 Instagram post. "I've never been happier. 🥰," she captioned a photoset of the couple posing poolside. After going public with their relationship, Seymour spoke more openly about their connection in interviews. In a January 2024 essay for Cosmopolitan, she revealed her s-- life "is more wonderful and passionate than anything [she] ever remember[s] because it is built on trust, love and experience." She penned, "I now know myself and my body, and John has had his own experiences in his life — it's not like when you're younger. I suppose among younger generations, people have s-- first and then say, 'Oh, by the way, hello. How do you do?' … The older I get, the more s-- is built on emotional intimacy, on having shared the ups and downs of life with someone — our feelings, our joys, our sadness, our mutual passions, and desire." Seymour noted in the same piece that one's intimate life "doesn't need to end at 60." "At the end of the day, everyone is looking for something that puts blood into a certain area," she added. "When you can figure that out, well, you're going to be a happy camper. (And bonus: You're not going to get pregnant, right?)." Despite her blossoming romance with Zambetti, the Bond girl previously shared she was not focused on marriage. "All I know is that right now, I am very happy," she said candidly. "I'm happier than I remember being for as long as I can remember. My family's happy, everyone's happy, and I don't want to mess with happy. So, for right now, where I'm at is really good."

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Seymour Said '70 Is the New 50' Amid Romance With John Zambetti

Source: MEGA Jane Seymour has been married four times.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

After finding love again in her 70s, Seymour told Hello! that "70 is the new 50." "I honestly never thought I would find a really committed, healthy, lovely, loving relationship at this time of my life, but I'm incredibly blessed that I have," she said in November 2025. The Harry Wild actress revealed she considers both of them "so fortunate to have found each other at the time [they have]." "Because it wouldn't have ever worked earlier. He had a different life — his world was medicine and touring, and mine was running around the world making movies," she explained. "I think we met each other at exactly the right time."

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Seymour Revealed She and John Zambetti Celebrate Their Relationship Monthly

Source: MEGA Jane Seymour reflected on falling in love again in her 70s.

In the same interview with Hello!, Seymour said they celebrate their relationship on a monthly basis. "Every month, on the fourth, he sends me roses, wherever I am, whatever's going on. We're just so grateful for every minute we have together," she noted. Seymour later likened their relationship to the Hallmark holiday series Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas, which also follows the story of Evelyn and Mac falling in love later in life. "They know in real life, it actually has happened to me, and then they're even more kind of interested. 'Oh, I wonder what that would be like,'" she explained. Still, she stated she could relate to the series differently since her character is a widow. Seymour said, "I've never lost anyone who died on me, but my partner, his wife died, so I can relate to it because I know what I see him go through."

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Seymour and John Zambetti Are Now Engaged!

Source: MEGA Jane Seymour has six children.