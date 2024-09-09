Inside Kutetailor’s NYC Fashion Tech Event

The Fashion Forum was one of the event’s most anticipated moments. Industry leaders, including fashion educator Jasonpaul McCarthy and designer Kathlin Argiro, discussed how technology is revolutionizing not only the design process but also the way fashion connects with consumers. Argiro pointed out that while sustainability is becoming more important, technology like Kutetailor’s platform allows for innovation without sacrificing environmental responsibility.

I had the pleasure of attending the first stop of the Kutetailor 2024 World Tour last week, held in the Garment District, the nexus of New York City's fashion world. The event was a perfect blend of fashion and technology, highlighting how Kutetailor is empowering the custom apparel industry with its Made-to-Measure (MTM) platform. As the future of fashion merges with innovation, this in-person event brought the human touch back to an industry that’s leaned heavily into virtual experiences since the pandemic. Here’s a bit about what I saw and what it all means for this moment in fashion:

According to recent data, the global apparel industry is increasingly pivoting towards sustainability, with over 60% of fashion brands now implementing eco-friendly practices. This is where Kutetailor’s MTM technology fits seamlessly—by reducing overproduction and ensuring that every garment is made specifically for the customer, the brand actively contributes to minimizing waste and lowering its environmental footprint.

One of the most interesting points raised was the critical role MTM platforms will play in the future. Made-to-Measure is growing rapidly, expected to expand by 9.2% annually over the next five years. This trend is particularly exciting for young designers, who are faced with the challenge of creating high-quality, customized pieces without the risk of large-scale production. Platforms like Kutetailor’s offer them the tools to scale their operations sustainably while staying competitive.

Ke Zhang, Overseas Sales Manager at Kutetailor, detailed how their MTM platform is revolutionizing the industry. Their MTM platform allows clients to break down a garment into different components, such as the collar, lapel, sleeves, and buttons. By selecting options through the system, clients can fully customize their garments to fit their exact needs. Once submitted, the order is then processed through Kutetailor’s fully automated production system, ensuring that each piece is made to order with precision.

She further explained the platform’s flexibility, “What sets us apart is that we don’t have any minimum order quantity. Designers and tailors can order as little as one piece, and we start production only after the customer places the order. This eliminates the need for large fabric or product stockpiles, drastically reducing waste while ensuring each piece is fully customized and high quality.”