Inside the Star-Studded Unruly Agency 2023 Halloween Bash

Halloween in Hollywood is always an event to remember, especially when the Unruly Agency is involved. Following the grandeur of their 2022 bash at The FazeClan Warehouse, which drew significant attention and was covered by major outlets like InTouch Weekly, the agency outdid themselves this year. Taking over a massive studio located in Hollywood, the 2023 party saw a staggering crowd of over 2,000 attendees, making it a magnet for celebrities, influencers, and top models.

A Glittering Guest List

The guest list was nothing short of impressive. Stars like Tyga, who also performed, and Tana Mongeau graced the event with their presence. Gordo, another highlight of the evening, delivered a captivating performance. Other notable attendees included Lele Pons, Hannah Stocking, Charly Jordan, Quincy Brown, Mario, Austin McBroom, and Bryce Hall. The party was also attended by DJ Charley Jordan, reality and top models Abby Rao, Casey Boonstra, among many others.

A Night to Remember

Tana Mongeau

The venue was transformed into a Halloween haven, complete with spooky decor, mazes, and branded photo moments. Guests were treated to complimentary treats, and the ambiance was further elevated by performances from artists like tyga and Gordo Throughout the evening, top influencers and celebrities showed their support for the sponsors, including the prominent influencer tech company Hoobe, by giving shout-outs via their social media accounts.

The Powerhouse Behind the Scenes

Charly Jordan

Unruly Agency stands at the forefront of influencer management and marketing. With a keen understanding of the digital landscape, Unruly has carved a niche for itself by offering tailored solutions to influencers, helping them maximize their reach and potential. Their events, such as the annual Halloween bash, are a testament to their influence in the entertainment industry. Tara Electra, the owner of Unruly Agency, has consistently emphasized the agency's commitment to its talent, fostering an environment of growth and collaboration.

The Game-Changing Social Media Solution

Josh Richards, Matthew Espinosa, Bryce Hall

Hoobe, a Boston-based startup, has rapidly become a preferred social media choice for celebrities and influencers. Founded by Jordan Greenfield, Hoo.be (pronounced “who-bee”) offers a unique solution to a prevalent problem in the social media space. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter allow users to add only one external link to their profiles. Hoo.be addresses this limitation by creating a single landing page that consolidates the online activities of celebrities and influencers. The company's innovative approach has attracted a slew of high-profile users, including Tom Brady, Jeff Bezos, actor Chris Hemsworth, the DJ Diplo, the Boston Celtics, and Forever 21. Greenfield's vision for Hoo.be extends beyond just providing a link-in-bio solution. The startup aims to assist creators in selling merchandise, securing brand deals, and fostering direct communication with their audience.

Abby Rao

The Talk of Hollywood Halloween

The Unruly Agency's Halloween party has solidified its reputation as one of the must-attend events of the season in Hollywood. With top-tier performances, a massive turnout, and the backing of influential brands like Hoobe, this year's bash was undoubtedly a roaring success.