Famous & All Grown Up: Inside The Ultra Private Life Of Almost 17-Year-Old Suri Cruise

Suri made a special appearance in her mom's 2021 movie Alone Together, showing off her singing chops in the credits.

"She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing," the proud mama said of her daughter in an interview last year.

"That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'." the 44-year-old explained. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."