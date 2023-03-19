Famous & All Grown Up: Inside The Ultra Private Life Of Almost 17-Year-Old Suri Cruise
One of Hollywood's most famous kids, Suri Cruise, is about to turn 17-years-old.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' only child, who celebrates her birthday next month, has grown up largely out of the public eye, despite being the offspring of two huge actors.
Suri was last spotted taking a trip to the movies in New York City in summer 2022, rocking a casual T-shirt and denim shorts combo while venturing out into the hot temperatures.
While her mom was dating musician Bobby Wooten III, an insider revealed she was getting along great with Katie's short term boyfriend, whom she split from in December 2022.
"Suri has always been Katie's number one priority,” a source close to the Dawson's Creek actress said at the time. “She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to."
Katie also gushed over her teenager in a 2021 interview, explaining, "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."
Suri made a special appearance in her mom's 2021 movie Alone Together, showing off her singing chops in the credits.
"She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing," the proud mama said of her daughter in an interview last year.
"That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'." the 44-year-old explained. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."
Although Suri's relationship with her father has not been clear over the years, an alleged source claimed it has been quite awhile since they have been in touch.
"Every person is allowed to see their child if they wanted to," a source spilled in 2018, adding the Top Gun Maverick star allegedly "chooses not to."
