Cool & Casual: Suri Cruise Sports Vintage-Inspired Look While Going To The Movies During NYC Heatwave

Cruise’s outing comes just weeks after an unnamed insider told Entertainment Tonight that the teen star is reportedly getting “along great" with her mother’s new boyfriend, Grammy-nominated composer, Bobby Wooten III.

KATIE HOLMES CONFIRMS ROMANCE WITH MUSICIAN BOBBY WOOTEN III

"Suri has always been Katie's number one priority,” the anonymous source spilled to the outlet. As such, it seems Holmes takes a mindful approach when it comes to letting people meet her daughter.

“She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to,” the source continued, describing Holmes and Wooten’s relationship as being “the real deal.”