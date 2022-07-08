Kardashian fans will want to buckle up for this story. The other day, an Instacart employee named Pablo Tamayo took to TikTok to share a detailed ordeal of what went down when he made a delivery to Kylie Jenner's pad.

The social media user explained to his followers that someone named Ashton placed an order from the grocery shop Erewhon, but once he pulled up to the address, he recognized the facade, and after a quick Google search, he realized he was indeed at the reality star's Holmby Hills Home.