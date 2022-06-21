Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Snap Of Son With Travis Scott On Father's Day

Later, Jenner posted another adorable family photo, this time featuring Scott and one of their children sporting matching sneakers. Without a caption, it is unclear when this photo was taken and as such, which child is shown in the image.

Since welcoming their son in early February, Jenner and Scott have remained relatively tight-lipped when it comes to sharing details surrounding their youngest. Unlike Stormi, who frequently appears on the entrepreneur’s Instagram page, both Jenner and Scott seldom post images of their son on social media. On the rare occasion that their son is depicted on social media, the pair generally sticks to sharing images exclusively depicting their child’s hands and feet.

Beyond photos, the pair has also stayed quiet when it came to their son’s new name after Jenner confirmed they had changed it in a social media post from last spring.