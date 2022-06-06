Bikini-Clad Kylie Jenner Found A Cheeky Way To 'Free The Nipple' — See The Pic!
Kylie Jenner isn't afraid to show some skin. The reality star sent pulses racing when she shared a very up close and personal selfie that showed her clad in a string bikini top featuring a rendering of bare breasts.
The 24-year-old humorously captioned the snaps "free the nipple" and tagged Jean Paul Gaultier, the designer who created the swimsuit called the Naked Bikini.
Family friend Mailka Haqq commented "FREE THEM" on the pic, while her pal Victoria Villarroel wrote, "yessss 😍😍😍."
Though the makeup mogul looks flawless, she admitted she struggled to feel like her normal self after giving birth to her and Travis Scott's second child earlier this year.
"I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it's very hard. This experience for me personally has been a lot harder than with my daughter [4-year-old Stormi]," she revealed. "I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth."
Thankfully, Scott, 31, has been a pillar of support for his leading lady. Shared a source, "Even though he's not physically going through it himself, he is always there for Kylie."
THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER FAMILY'S SEXIEST MOMENTS FROM 2022 SO FAR: PHOTOS
The duo have been attached at the hip lately, with Jenner and Stormi attending the 2022 Billboard Awards last month to watch the rapper give his first televised performance since the Astroworld festival tragedy, in which 10 people died and dozens more were injured while standing in the jam-packed crowd.
An Us Weekly insider claimed the lovebirds have even talked about an engagement, but for the time being, they're focused on family life and keeping their romance more "private" than they have in the past.
"The priority has been about taking care of the kids," the source said. "Keeping things between themselves calm and chilled and setting up boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long term."