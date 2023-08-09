Introducing Orion Haus: The Future of Home-Sharing Technology
The rental industry, particularly in the realm of homesharing, has undergone a remarkable transformation with the emergence of digital technology. In this era of innovation-driven success, the integration of digital tools and platforms has revolutionized the way individuals rent and share their homes. Homesharing platforms, in particular, have not only redefined the rental experience but also provided guests with unparalleled convenience, connectivity, and unique opportunities.
The global short-term vacation rental market witnessed a staggering value of USD 99.38 billion in 2021, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030. The United States, in particular, has experienced significant growth in the short-term rental sector over the past decade. As the number of available units on various listing platforms continues to rise, the sector is poised for further expansion. Consequently, real estate owners, homesharing platform creators, and industry professionals must remain vigilant and adaptable to navigate the evolving landscape.
In this rapidly evolving industry, visionary co-founders Cindy Diffenderfer and Kanan F. Whited IV are propelling homesharing technology to new heights, and providing an exceptional solution to multifamily real estate owners. Orion Haus’ a game-changing AI-powered platform is OHAI, an app that simplifies homesharing utilizing cutting-edge technology and user-centric design to empower individuals to craft their ideal lifestyle, effortlessly.
OHAI is more than a homesharing platform, it creates a live-travel lifestyle that resonates with the majority of Americans, particularly those in apartment buildings. With over 58% of Americans able to work remotely part-time, the OHAI app enables residents to seamlessly live and travel, effortlessly maximizing the potential of their living spaces while offsetting rent by renting out their homes while away.
"I have personally experienced the challenges of allowing tenants to host guests in my apartment buildings," Cindy Diffenderfer reflects. "And so, when we founded Orion Haus, we had one vision, to eliminate common issues and create a seamless experience that brings simplicity to both hosts and guests."
One of the critical hurdles that hosts and guests encounter is communication. They rely on online platforms to connect with each other, with hosts also managing bookings and payments through these platforms. However, guests often find themselves navigating multiple platforms, leading to a myriad of questions and doubts that can make the process overwhelming for all parties involved.
The OHAI app addresses this challenge by offering a 24/7 concierge-like service powered by artificial intelligence. This ensures prompt resolution of guest inquiries and enables hands-free check-in, check-out, and booking management for hosts.
The OHAI app has been meticulously designed to automate all operational tasks, from key exchanges to housekeeping schedules, parking arrangements, and even guest communication. This significantly reduces the burden on property managers, allowing them to allocate their time and resources more efficiently instead of being mired in administrative duties.
"OHAI is an unrivaled platform that delivers truly remarkable benefits. Its ability to generate a rapid surge in customer satisfaction and an undeniable sense of community happiness is revolutionary, setting it apart from any other platform in the world," Kanan F. Whited IV shares with enthusiasm.
By effortlessly enabling people to homeshare with ease, Orion Haus has facilitated substantial additional income for its real estate partners, often boosting rental income, leading to balanced operational costs and improving overall building maintenance.
“Orion Haus stands as a beacon of innovation, design excellence, and user empowerment in the multi-family homesharing realm. With a focus on simplicity, we have created solutions that automate and streamline every aspect of homesharing, making Orion Haus the ultimate solution,” says Kanan F. Whited IV and Cindy Diffenderfer.