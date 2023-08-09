Introducing Orion Haus: The Future of Home-Sharing Technology

The rental industry, particularly in the realm of homesharing, has undergone a remarkable transformation with the emergence of digital technology. In this era of innovation-driven success, the integration of digital tools and platforms has revolutionized the way individuals rent and share their homes. Homesharing platforms, in particular, have not only redefined the rental experience but also provided guests with unparalleled convenience, connectivity, and unique opportunities.

The global short-term vacation rental market witnessed a staggering value of USD 99.38 billion in 2021, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030. The United States, in particular, has experienced significant growth in the short-term rental sector over the past decade. As the number of available units on various listing platforms continues to rise, the sector is poised for further expansion. Consequently, real estate owners, homesharing platform creators, and industry professionals must remain vigilant and adaptable to navigate the evolving landscape.

In this rapidly evolving industry, visionary co-founders Cindy Diffenderfer and Kanan F. Whited IV are propelling homesharing technology to new heights, and providing an exceptional solution to multifamily real estate owners. Orion Haus’ a game-changing AI-powered platform is OHAI, an app that simplifies homesharing utilizing cutting-edge technology and user-centric design to empower individuals to craft their ideal lifestyle, effortlessly.