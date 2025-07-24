Ioan Gruffudd and Pregnant Wife Bianca Wallace Hold Hands at Court as He Faces Ex Alice Evans in Nasty Child Support Battle: Photos

He's currently paying $4,500 a month, which Evans, 56, said isn't enough, as she was recently evicted from her Beverly Hills, Cailf., home due to not being able to afford the $6,500 per month rent.

The mother-of-two admitted she "burned through" her funds to pay for legal fees and typical living expenses — so much so, she set up a GoFundMe account.

"I'm re-upping this from 2022. I'm so embarrassed about this. If you're here you know my story. You know how much I struggle to keep my two girls healthy and happy and a roof over their heads," the 102 Dalmatians star wrote on the fundraiser page. "You know what I've been through. It never ends. I'm just getting squeezed in every which way and smeared in the media so that nobody even wants to employ me."