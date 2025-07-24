Ioan Gruffudd and Pregnant Wife Bianca Wallace Hold Hands at Court as He Faces Ex Alice Evans in Nasty Child Support Battle: Photos
Ioan Gruffudd and pregnant wife Bianca Wallace stayed close when they arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse for the actor's child support battle against ex-spouse Alice Evans.
In photos obtained by OK!, the Titanic star donned a light blue shirt under a navy tie and matching suit in addition to a pair of wayfarer sunglasses.
Gruffudd, 51, had a black bag on one shoulder and used his other arm to hold hands with Wallace. While walking, he brought her hand up to touch his chest.
Wallace, 32, matched her man in a navy blue dress that fell to right below her knees, a black blazer and aviator sunglasses.
Photos also showed Evans, 56, showing up separately, wearing a black button-down shirt, matching maxi skirt and a pair of shades.
According to a report, the exes ignored each other while in the courthouse, where they're feuding over Evans' request for an increase in child and spousal support. The hearing was delayed for 90 minutes, and the judge ultimately rescheduled it for Tuesday, August 12.
The exes married in 2007 and welcomed daughters Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11, before splitting in 2021, with the divorce being finalized in 2023.
He's currently paying $4,500 a month, which Evans, 56, said isn't enough, as she was recently evicted from her Beverly Hills, Cailf., home due to not being able to afford the $6,500 per month rent.
The mother-of-two admitted she "burned through" her funds to pay for legal fees and typical living expenses — so much so, she set up a GoFundMe account.
"I'm re-upping this from 2022. I'm so embarrassed about this. If you're here you know my story. You know how much I struggle to keep my two girls healthy and happy and a roof over their heads," the 102 Dalmatians star wrote on the fundraiser page. "You know what I've been through. It never ends. I'm just getting squeezed in every which way and smeared in the media so that nobody even wants to employ me."
A news outlet revealed that after filing for the payment increase, the Fantastic Four: First Steps actor claimed his former wife "purposely got herself evicted" and was "intentionally ceasing paying rent and instead taking the children on a vacation trip to Europe."
The dad-of-two said the British actress wants to push a "false public narrative of financial destitution in an attempt to further harm my reputation… as a fraudulent way to strong-arm me into paying more support than I can afford."