or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Exes
OK LogoPHOTOS

Ioan Gruffudd and Pregnant Wife Bianca Wallace Hold Hands at Court as He Faces Ex Alice Evans in Nasty Child Support Battle: Photos

Photo of Alice Evans, Bianca Wallace and Ioan Gruffudd
Source: MEGA

Alive Evans and ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd are in the midst of a heated legal battle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ioan Gruffudd and pregnant wife Bianca Wallace stayed close when they arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse for the actor's child support battle against ex-spouse Alice Evans.

In photos obtained by OK!, the Titanic star donned a light blue shirt under a navy tie and matching suit in addition to a pair of wayfarer sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement
ioan gruffod bianca wallace pp
Source: MEGA

Ioan Gruffudd and his pregnant wife, Bianca Wallace, held hands as they arrived to court on Wednesday, July 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Gruffudd, 51, had a black bag on one shoulder and used his other arm to hold hands with Wallace. While walking, he brought her hand up to touch his chest.

Wallace, 32, matched her man in a navy blue dress that fell to right below her knees, a black blazer and aviator sunglasses.

Photos also showed Evans, 56, showing up separately, wearing a black button-down shirt, matching maxi skirt and a pair of shades.

Article continues below advertisement
alice evans leaves court
Source: MEGA

The actor's former spouse, Alice Evans, wants her child and spousal support payments increased.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a report, the exes ignored each other while in the courthouse, where they're feuding over Evans' request for an increase in child and spousal support. The hearing was delayed for 90 minutes, and the judge ultimately rescheduled it for Tuesday, August 12.

The exes married in 2007 and welcomed daughters Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11, before splitting in 2021, with the divorce being finalized in 2023.

MORE ON:
Exes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
ioan gruffod bianca wallace
Source: MEGA

Gruffudd and Wallace married in April 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

He's currently paying $4,500 a month, which Evans, 56, said isn't enough, as she was recently evicted from her Beverly Hills, Cailf., home due to not being able to afford the $6,500 per month rent.

The mother-of-two admitted she "burned through" her funds to pay for legal fees and typical living expenses — so much so, she set up a GoFundMe account.

"I'm re-upping this from 2022. I'm so embarrassed about this. If you're here you know my story. You know how much I struggle to keep my two girls healthy and happy and a roof over their heads," the 102 Dalmatians star wrote on the fundraiser page. "You know what I've been through. It never ends. I'm just getting squeezed in every which way and smeared in the media so that nobody even wants to employ me."

Article continues below advertisement
ioan gruffod bianca wallace
Source: MEGA

The 'Titanic' star claimed Evans is creating a 'false public narrative of financial destitution' to ruin his reputation.

A news outlet revealed that after filing for the payment increase, the Fantastic Four: First Steps actor claimed his former wife "purposely got herself evicted" and was "intentionally ceasing paying rent and instead taking the children on a vacation trip to Europe."

The dad-of-two said the British actress wants to push a "false public narrative of financial destitution in an attempt to further harm my reputation… as a fraudulent way to strong-arm me into paying more support than I can afford."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.