Ireland Baldwin Announces She Is Pregnant! Expecting First Child With Musician Boyfriend RAC
Ireland Baldwin has announced she and her boyfriend, Portuguese musician RAC, are expecting their first child together, OK! has learned.
Ireland, who is the 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, took to social media on Saturday to share the exciting news.
“Happy New Year ❤️” she wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of a sonogram.
Saturday’s announcement marks the first child Ireland and RAC – whose real name is André Allen Anjos – are expecting together.
The couple have reportedly been dating for at least one year, and their announcement comes only a few months after Ireland’s father and his current wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced the birth of their seventh child together: daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena.
Ireland made headlines in March when she said she was “unbothered” by the news her father was expecting a seventh child and slammed those on social media who are “alarmingly obsessed” with her dad.
“I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business.”
“I smoke weed, I eat good food, and I mind MY own business,” she continued at the time before adding she is a model and screenwriter because “people also love to get into the topic of what I do for a living.”
“All that matters is I approve of me, and it feels damn good,” she concluded her post. “I am so grateful and lucky to be where I am.”
Following her exciting New Year’s Eve announcement on Saturday, Ireland received a wave of comments from her nearly 670K Insta followers wishing her and RAC congratulations.
“CONGRATS!!!!!” wrote singer Kathryn Gallagher, while actress Michele Maturo commented: “Welcome to the coolest club, mama!!”
“Omg! So happy for you! Congratulations wowowowowow!!!! what a great way to end the year,” wrote model Caroline D'Amore.
“Congrats!!!! Omg!!!!” added Francesca Scorsese, the 23-year-old daughter of acclaimed film director Martin Scorsese.