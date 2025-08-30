or
Irina Shayk Puts Her Bum on Display as She Drops Hot Photos From Summer Trips

Irina Shayk made some serious fashion statements this summer!

Aug. 30 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Irina Shayk is having the time of her life — and making enviable fashion statements while doing so!

The 39-year-old supermodel shared a 17-photo Instagram carousel on Thursday, August 28, where she gave her 23.8 million followers a look into her many summertime vacations.

Irina Shayk Gets Cheeky

The supermodel stunned in her black lingerie.

In one notable snapshot, Shayk wowed in black lingerie. The Victoria’s Secret model wore thigh-high stockings with a garter belt as she posed with her butt toward the camera, making it classy — and chic!

Shayk shared a mirror selfie she took in an elevator, where she showed off her eccentric outfit, featuring a long, white silk dress and flared black pants underneath. She accessorized with a black leather bag and a bouquet of flowers in hand.

Irina Shayk Charms in White Mini Skirt

Irina Shayk is 39 years old.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model continued to flaunt her versatile take on fashion, posing in a silky gray tank top and a white mini skirt. Shayk paired the stylish look with a pair of bejeweled flip-flops — simple, yet worthy of a double take.

With it being summer, Shayk spent time by the water in a bohemian-chic tan bikini. Proving why she’s booked and busy, the brunette beauty arched her back and gave the camera a sultry pout face for the racy shot.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Reignite Romance

The supermodel is reportedly seeing Tom Brady on the 'down low' after their split in 2023.

In another photo, Shayk stood in front of the coveted cross at the Coliseum in Rome. The model wore a lavender frock, paired with black flats and a pair of sunglasses.

Although she’s presumably single after splitting from retired NFL player Tom Brady in October 2023 due to conflicting schedules, Shayk is reportedly seeing him on the low.

Irina Shayk Known to 'Sneak Into' Tom Brady's Home in Miami

Irina Shayk 'sneaks into' Tom Brady's home in Miami to keep their rekindled romance quiet.

As OK! reported, a source revealed to a news outlet in June that Shayk and Brady will “usually meet up in hotel rooms, or she’ll sneak into his property in Miami,” adding, “She has never courted the spotlight, and it suits Tom to keep this on the down low as well. But they are seeing each other; they’re hanging out.”

The insider continued, “It’s all a little cloak and dagger so that they can avoid the attention and the pressure of being a couple in the public eye. That was an issue for them in the past, and it pushed them to split up. They’re trying it again, but this time around they agreed to fly under the radar.”

