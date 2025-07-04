or
'Extremely Private' Irina Shayk Is 'Seeing' Tom Brady Again, Source Claims: 'She'll Sneak Onto His Property in Miami'

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are seeing one another again, a source said.

July 4 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Tom Brady attended the Met Gala solo, leaving many to wonder about his relationship with on-again girlfriend Irina Shayk, who was absent from the event.

A source told a news outlet that the couple is focused on maintaining their privacy, despite considering taking their relationship to the next level someday.

'Irina Shayk is extremely private,' an insider said.

"Irina is extremely private," the insider said. "She has never courted the spotlight and it suits Tom to keep this on the down low as well. But they are seeing each other; they're hanging out."

According to the source, Brady, 47, and Shayk, 39, "usually meet up in hotel rooms or she'll sneak onto his property in Miami."

In 2023, Irina Shayk was seen getting into Tom Brady’s car during Art Basel in Miami.

"It's all a little cloak and dagger so that they can avoid the attention and the pressure of being a couple in the public eye. That was an issue for them in the past, and it pushed them to split up. They're trying it again but this time around they agreed to fly under the radar," the insider noted. "It's all very no strings attached as well, which is another reason they don't want to flaunt what they've got going on. They're not in that stage of the relationship. He's still cherishing his independence. But they do have a good time together. People think they're a good match. They're just keeping it very out of the spotlight."

Brady and Shayk first sparked romance rumors in July 2023 when the model was photographed arriving at his Los Angeles home and later leaving after an overnight visit.

A few weeks later, they were spotted together in London, sparking further speculation when they stayed at the same luxury hotel. Around that time, sources confirmed that the pair were casually seeing each other and enjoying their time together.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were married for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in 2022.

Their connection blossomed shortly after Shayk's brief link to Leonardo DiCaprio and Brady's high-profile divorce from Gisele Bündchen in late 2022.

Since finalizing his divorce, Brady has kept his dating life low-key and has yet to introduce anyone new to his children. He has emphasized a commitment to fatherhood and retirement, while still managing various business ventures and brand endorsements.

Shayk has skillfully balanced her modeling career with parenting her daughter, Lea, whom she shares with Bradley Cooper.

Although she occasionally faces headlines about her co-parenting dynamic with Cooper, 50, Shayk has generally kept her private life out of interviews.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk share their daughter, Lea.

Although the two briefly cooled off in fall 2023, they were spotted together again in early 2024, indicating that their connection remains strong.

