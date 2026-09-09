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Irina Shayk Sizzles in Seductive Lingerie Before Receiving Her 'First Award' in Italy: Photos

Photos of Irina Shayk.
Source: @IRINASHAYK/INSTAGRAM

Irina Shayk showed off her figure while overseas.

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Sept. 9 2026, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

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Irina Shayk celebrated her first Italian award in vintage, bondage-inspired style.

The Russian supermodel has been serving look after look during her time at the Venice Film Festival, and she even gave fans a seductive behind-the-scenes peek via Instagram as she got ready.

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Irina Shayk Won an Award Alongside Orlando Bloom

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Photo of Irina Shayk received a Filming Italy award.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Irina Shayk received a Filming Italy award.

The Victoria's Secret model was honored with a Filming Italy Women Power Award during Venice Film Festival this weekend.

This comes after she starred in the Dolce & Gabbana Your Devotion Campaign, set in the Italian city of Naples.

Shayk received the award alongside fellow honoree Orlando Bloom. That evening, both stars also attended the premiere of The Echo Chamber, starring Alicia Vikander and Susan Sarandon.

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Irina Shayk's Vintage Outfit Was Inspired by Gisele Bündchen

Photo of The model showed off the Gisele Bündchen-inspired look.
Source: @IRINASHAYK/INSTAGRAM

The model showed off her Gisele Bündchen-inspired look.

On the red carpet, Shayk looked breathtaking in a black, bondage-inspired dress with laced-up cutouts on either side.

The gown, which has a sweetheart neckline and tight bodice, is from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2003 collection and was first worn by fellow supermodel Gisele Bündchen on the catwalk at the time, as reported by Hello!.

Thanks to the side cutouts, Shayk's black lingerie look underneath was visible during her public appearances that day.

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The Model Stunned in Lingerie Below Her Vintage Dress

Photo of Shayk wore a black lingerie set under the dress.
Source: @IRINASHAYK/INSTAGRAM

Irina Shayk wore a black lingerie set under the dress.

Having teased her lingerie look on the red carpet, Shayk took to Instagram after the event to share photos of both her finished look and of the black bra and panties she wore underneath.

She posed for pictures in the underwear set, still wearing her megawatt diamond choker with it.

She captioned the post, "My first award in my fav country. Grazie❤️Italy ❤️."

Emily Ratajkowski approved, commenting, "beyond beyond beyond," while Damian Hurley said, "absolutely f--- yes."

Irina Shayk Is Dating Devin Booker

Photo of Irina Shayk is dating Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Irina Shayk is dating Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker.

Beyond Venice, Shayk has made headlines for her romantic life in recent months, as back in July, People confirmed she was "dating" Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker.

"It’s very new, but they like each other a lot," a source said. "They were introduced by mutual friends a few months ago and are trying to spend a lot of time together this summer before Devin has to start training for the season. Expect to see Irina at some of his games."

Shayk was previously in a relationship with Bradley Cooper between 2015 and 2019, with the two sharing a daughter named Lea, now 9.

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