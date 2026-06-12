Irina Shayk Spotted in NYC With Her and Ex Bradley Cooper’s Rarely Seen Daughter Lea: Photos
June 11 2026, Published 8:32 p.m. ET
Irina Shayk was spotted out and about in the Big Apple on a sunny day with her rarely-seen daughter, Lea, whom she shares with her ex Bradley Cooper.
The mother-daughter duo was seen in New York's swanky Greenwich Village on Wednesday, June 10.
Irina Shayk Spotted in New York City
The model kept it casual for the outing, opting for a black crop top and dark trousers, layered with a long black coat for an elevated finish.
She completed the look with a New York Yankees baseball cap, black sunglasses and an expensive Birkin bag slung over her shoulder.
During the outing, she was joined by her daughter, whom she welcomed with Cooper in March 2017.
Lea wore her long, honey-blonde hair in loose waves and was seen carrying a small backpack, leaving her look casual and comfortable.
Irina Shayk Started Dating Bradley Cooper in 2015
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Shayk first sparked dating rumors with The Hangover actor in 2015. Two years later, the couple welcomed their daughter Lea.
The pair were notoriously private about their relationship and made few public appearances. By 2019, multiple outlets confirmed that the pair had split after four years of dating.
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Continue to Co-Parent
Shayk and Cooper remain committed to coparenting their daughter, with the model telling People in November 2025 that they do everything to make her "feel comfortable."
"She has very, very little digital access, almost down to none," the model explained, emphasizing she prioritizes "building community, friends and just giving love."
"This is the best thing that you could give to your kid, raising them in a loving family," she continued.
Shayk explained that her confidence has skyrocketed since becoming a mother.
"To be a woman in power, you have to feel comfortable in your own skin. I'm literally in the right time in my life. I'm a mother and I know who I am, I know what I stand for..." she shared.
Irina Shayk Hopes to Protect Her Daughter From Beauty Standards
Shayk also hoped to pass on the importance of self-love to her mini-me.
"I just feel like there are so many beauty standards out there that, of course, I try to protect my daughter from," she explained.
In the past, Shayk has also publicly rejected the term "co-parenting," calling it a term she "never understood."
"When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad," she said, describing Cooper as "the most amazing dad."