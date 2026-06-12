Irina Shayk Spotted in NYC With Her and Ex Bradley Cooper’s Rarely Seen Daughter Lea: Photos

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Irina Shayk was spotted out and about in the Big Apple on a sunny day with her rarely-seen daughter, Lea, whom she shares with her ex Bradley Cooper. The mother-daughter duo was seen in New York's swanky Greenwich Village on Wednesday, June 10.

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Irina Shayk Spotted in New York City

Source: MEGA Irina Shayk elevated her casual daytime outfit with a long oversized coat.

The model kept it casual for the outing, opting for a black crop top and dark trousers, layered with a long black coat for an elevated finish. She completed the look with a New York Yankees baseball cap, black sunglasses and an expensive Birkin bag slung over her shoulder.

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Source: MEGA Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper welcomed their daughter in March 2017.

During the outing, she was joined by her daughter, whom she welcomed with Cooper in March 2017. Lea wore her long, honey-blonde hair in loose waves and was seen carrying a small backpack, leaving her look casual and comfortable.

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Irina Shayk Started Dating Bradley Cooper in 2015

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Source: MEGA Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were known to be a notoriously private couple.

Shayk first sparked dating rumors with The Hangover actor in 2015. Two years later, the couple welcomed their daughter Lea. The pair were notoriously private about their relationship and made few public appearances. By 2019, multiple outlets confirmed that the pair had split after four years of dating.

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Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Continue to Co-Parent

Source: MEGA Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper split in 2019 after four years of dating.

Shayk and Cooper remain committed to coparenting their daughter, with the model telling People in November 2025 that they do everything to make her "feel comfortable." "She has very, very little digital access, almost down to none," the model explained, emphasizing she prioritizes "building community, friends and just giving love." "This is the best thing that you could give to your kid, raising them in a loving family," she continued. Shayk explained that her confidence has skyrocketed since becoming a mother. "To be a woman in power, you have to feel comfortable in your own skin. I'm literally in the right time in my life. I'm a mother and I know who I am, I know what I stand for..." she shared.

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Irina Shayk Hopes to Protect Her Daughter From Beauty Standards

Source: MEGA Irina Shayk called Bradley Cooper the 'most amazing dad.'