or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Irina Shayk
OK LogoPHOTOS

Irina Shayk Spotted in NYC With Her and Ex Bradley Cooper’s Rarely Seen Daughter Lea: Photos

Photo of Irina Shayk
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk and her rarely-seen daughter, Lea, were spotted in New York City on June 10.

Profile Image

June 11 2026, Published 8:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk was spotted out and about in the Big Apple on a sunny day with her rarely-seen daughter, Lea, whom she shares with her ex Bradley Cooper.

The mother-daughter duo was seen in New York's swanky Greenwich Village on Wednesday, June 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk Spotted in New York City

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Irina Shayk elevated her casual daytime outfit with a long oversized coat.
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk elevated her casual daytime outfit with a long oversized coat.

The model kept it casual for the outing, opting for a black crop top and dark trousers, layered with a long black coat for an elevated finish.

She completed the look with a New York Yankees baseball cap, black sunglasses and an expensive Birkin bag slung over her shoulder.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper welcomed their daughter in March 2017.
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper welcomed their daughter in March 2017.

During the outing, she was joined by her daughter, whom she welcomed with Cooper in March 2017.

Lea wore her long, honey-blonde hair in loose waves and was seen carrying a small backpack, leaving her look casual and comfortable.

Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk Started Dating Bradley Cooper in 2015

MORE ON:
Irina Shayk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were known to be a notoriously private couple.
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were known to be a notoriously private couple.

Shayk first sparked dating rumors with The Hangover actor in 2015. Two years later, the couple welcomed their daughter Lea.

The pair were notoriously private about their relationship and made few public appearances. By 2019, multiple outlets confirmed that the pair had split after four years of dating.

Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Continue to Co-Parent

Photo of Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper split in 2019 after four years of dating.
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper split in 2019 after four years of dating.

Shayk and Cooper remain committed to coparenting their daughter, with the model telling People in November 2025 that they do everything to make her "feel comfortable."

"She has very, very little digital access, almost down to none," the model explained, emphasizing she prioritizes "building community, friends and just giving love."

"This is the best thing that you could give to your kid, raising them in a loving family," she continued.

Shayk explained that her confidence has skyrocketed since becoming a mother.

"To be a woman in power, you have to feel comfortable in your own skin. I'm literally in the right time in my life. I'm a mother and I know who I am, I know what I stand for..." she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk Hopes to Protect Her Daughter From Beauty Standards

Photo of Irina Shayk called Bradley Cooper the 'most amazing dad.'
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk called Bradley Cooper the 'most amazing dad.'

Shayk also hoped to pass on the importance of self-love to her mini-me.

"I just feel like there are so many beauty standards out there that, of course, I try to protect my daughter from," she explained.

In the past, Shayk has also publicly rejected the term "co-parenting," calling it a term she "never understood."

"When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad," she said, describing Cooper as "the most amazing dad."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.