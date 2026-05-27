Irina Shayk Strips Down to Her Bra and Underwear in Sultry Mirror Selfie

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Irina Shayk almost bared it all in a revealing new snapshot. The model, 40, captured a mirror selfie of herself wearing a cleavage-baring black bra and barely-there thong on Tuesday, May 26. Shayk covered her face with her phone while her six-pack abs were on full display. Her hair was swept into a messy bun, and she stood in front of a couch in what appeared to be her living room.

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Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk bared her toned abs in intimates.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, Shayk went topless in a seductive selfie. She sported a full face of makeup, including glossy eyelids and bright red lipstick, as she tilted her head upward. The photo cropped out everything below her shoulders and solely focused on her glam. The brunette beauty also dressed up in a black mini dress with cutouts on the side as she flaunted her long legs in the bathroom. She completed her Instagram carousel with several other random photos as of late, whether holding a mini bottle of hot sauce, getting her makeup done, doing a photoshoot or sticking her tongue out at the back of a car. “What’s been living in my camera roll….” Shayk captioned her post.

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Irina Shayk Goes Braless in Cannes

Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk teased her topless body in a provocative photo.

Just a few days earlier, the mom went braless in a plunging, white silk gown at the Cannes Film Festival. She swept her hair into a side part, kept glam subtle and accessorized with a diamond necklace from Leo Pizzo's Sinfonia collection. “Barely there …🤍6 beautiful hours in Cannes🤍,” Shayk captioned a May 22 post recapping the event.

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Irina Shayk's Met Gala Outfit

Source: MEGA Irina Shayk attended the 2026 Met Gala.

Earlier in May, Shayk opted for a completely different look at the Met Gala. She sported a bedazzled bra made out of watches by Alexander Wang, complemented by a long black skirt. The wrist accessory was also repurposed as a choker and arm cuff as part of her out-of-the-box ensemble. “Magic night at the Met Gala ✨Thank you @voguemagazine 🤍@alexwangny,” she wrote on a photo dump of herself at the May 5 event, which took place at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk flaunted her long legs in a bathroom selfie.