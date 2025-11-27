or
Irina Shayk Reveals Daughter Lea Has 'Very Little Digital Access' as She Dishes on Co-Parenting With Ex Bradley Cooper

Split photo of Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk spoke about co-parenting with Bradley Cooper and their efforts to protect daughter Lea.

Profile Image

Nov. 27 2025, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

Irina Shayk is shedding light on her co-parenting journey with ex-partner Bradley Cooper, sharing insights into their efforts to shield their daughter, Lea De Seine, from the perils of fame.

In an interview with People, Shayk revealed that she and Cooper take protective measures regarding their daughter's internet access. The 8-year-old “clearly understands” the realities of her parents’ careers, and Shayk emphasizes that their primary goal is ensuring Lea feels “comfortable.”

“She has very, very little digital access, almost down to none,” Shayk explained, adding that they want Lea to focus on "building community, friends and just giving love.”

“This is the best thing that you could give to your kid, raising them in a loving family,” the starlet added.

Shayk, 39, also discussed her commitment to teaching Lea self-love in a world filled with ever-changing beauty standards. Since Shayk and Cooper began dating in 2015 and welcomed Lea in March 2017, the duo has maintained a positive co-parenting dynamic even after their split in 2019.

The former couple has been spotted enjoying family vacations together and celebrating special occasions like Halloween as a family. While Cooper, 50, tends to keep his parenting insights private, he did express a desire, in 2023, to learn from his father's mistakes and “unburden her with any of [his] bulls---.”

Shayk also discussed being on good terms with her ex.

“I never understood the term ‘coparenting,’” she told Elle in 2021. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100% her dad. Coparenting is parenting.”

Shayk further emphasized the significance of creating a nurturing environment for Lea, stating, “This is the best thing that you could give to your kid, raising them in a loving family.”

Adding to their notable legacy, Lea made her acting debut in Cooper’s 2023 film Maestro, playing the young child of composer Leonard Bernstein. Their red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere sparked joy, with Lea beaming while holding hands with her famous father.

As both parents navigate their high-profile lives, Cooper is currently dating model Gigi Hadid, while Shayk has been linked to NFL alum Tom Brady in an on-again, off-again romance.

