Irina Shayk Turns Up the Heat in Deep-Plunging Swimsuit: Photos

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Irina Shayk proved once again she knows exactly how to command attention in swimwear. The model, 40, stunned in a deep-plunging black one-piece swimsuit as she posed alongside a rocky cliff in a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, April 29.

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Irina Shayk Stunned in Swimwear

Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk flaunted her model curves while in nature.

"All over the place …. 😊," the Victoria's Secret model captioned the post. Shayk's long legs were on full display in the high-cut swimsuit, which featured circular ring accents that dipped dangerously low toward her belly button. She gave her signature smoulder, finishing the steamy look with small hoop earrings.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Irina Shayk's Look

Source: MEGA Irina Shayk rose to fame in 2007 as the face of an Italian lingerie brand.

Several of the model's famous friends and fans quickly took to the comments section, gushing over the look. "I loveee her," fellow model Emily Ratajkowski said, while Caroline Tretini added, "❤️‍🔥." "You look absolutely stunning 🔥," a third admirer wrote. "Iconic as always 🌟."

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Irina Shayk Posed in a Sultry Black Bikini

Source: @irinashayk/Instagam Irina Shayk posed in a tiny biack bikini earlier this month.

Shayk is no stranger to showing a racy look online. Just last week, the brunette beauty bared her cleavage in a brown two-piece bikini, completing the look with trendy aviator sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat. In the mirror selfie, Shayk captured the gorgeous scenic mountain view visible from the window behind her. “In btw it all …” Shayk captioned her post on April 21. The barely-there swimwear featured delicate straps and daring cutouts, which highlighted her hourglass figure. Elsewhere in her photo dump, she continued to show off her sculpted midsection in a tiny triangle-shaped top, pairing the look with matching trousers and black boots. Though Shayk has been lighting up social media with her thirst traps, her love life hasn't been as eventful.

Is Irina Shayk Dating Tom Brady?

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Irina Shayk and Tom Brady were first romantically linked in 2023.