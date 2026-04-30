Irina Shayk Turns Up the Heat in Deep-Plunging Swimsuit: Photos
April 29 2026, Published 8:33 p.m. ET
Irina Shayk proved once again she knows exactly how to command attention in swimwear.
The model, 40, stunned in a deep-plunging black one-piece swimsuit as she posed alongside a rocky cliff in a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, April 29.
Irina Shayk Stunned in Swimwear
"All over the place …. 😊," the Victoria's Secret model captioned the post.
Shayk's long legs were on full display in the high-cut swimsuit, which featured circular ring accents that dipped dangerously low toward her belly button.
She gave her signature smoulder, finishing the steamy look with small hoop earrings.
Fans Were Obsessed With Irina Shayk's Look
Several of the model's famous friends and fans quickly took to the comments section, gushing over the look.
"I loveee her," fellow model Emily Ratajkowski said, while Caroline Tretini added, "❤️🔥."
"You look absolutely stunning 🔥," a third admirer wrote. "Iconic as always 🌟."
- Irina Shayk Flaunts Her Lean Physique in Tiny Black Bikini: See the Hot Photos
- Bikini-Clad Irina Shayk Stuns in Scenic Summer Vacation Photos as Source Claims Model Is Still Seeing Tom Brady 'Under the Radar'
- Irina Shayk Goes Topless in Italy Amid Rumors She and Tom Brady Rekindled Their Romance: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Irina Shayk Posed in a Sultry Black Bikini
Shayk is no stranger to showing a racy look online.
Just last week, the brunette beauty bared her cleavage in a brown two-piece bikini, completing the look with trendy aviator sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat. In the mirror selfie, Shayk captured the gorgeous scenic mountain view visible from the window behind her.
“In btw it all …” Shayk captioned her post on April 21.
The barely-there swimwear featured delicate straps and daring cutouts, which highlighted her hourglass figure. Elsewhere in her photo dump, she continued to show off her sculpted midsection in a tiny triangle-shaped top, pairing the look with matching trousers and black boots.
Though Shayk has been lighting up social media with her thirst traps, her love life hasn't been as eventful.
Is Irina Shayk Dating Tom Brady?
She was rumored to be dating Tom Brady toward the end of last year after reconnecting following their brief romance in 2023. However, sources confirmed in December 2025 their "situationship" status.
“Tom and Irina are on the same page,” an insider said at the time. “They’re not looking for anything serious or to go exclusive. They find time to be with each other when they can, and that’s that….they are both officially single if anyone were to ask.”
The source added, “Their super busy schedules are the main reason they haven’t dove into a full-on relationship.”
Shayk previously dated Bradley Cooper, splitting in 2019 after four years together. The pair share a daughter, Lea, whom they welcomed in 2017.