Irina Shayk Flaunts Her Lean Physique in Tiny Black Bikini: See the Hot Photos

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Irina Shayk got a head start on summer in a sultry bikini look. The model, 40, stripped down to a black bikini top and bottoms with cross detailing on Tuesday, April 21. Shayk captured a mirror selfie from her room, with a scenic mountain view visible from the window behind her.

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Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk sizzled in a black bikini look.

Later, the brunette beauty bared her cleavage in a brown two-piece, accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat. She captured a selfie standing indoors in her bathing suit before honing in on her figure with a photo snapped in a small mirror. Elsewhere in her photo dump, she showcased her ripped abs in a triangle-shaped black top and matching trousers, complemented by black boots. The star appeared to be mid-dress fitting, standing in front of a rack of clothing. Her hair was swept into a sleek bun, and she kept her hands in the pockets of her pants. Her Instagram carousel was complete with several elaborate outfits as of late, including an oversized fur coat, a leopard-print blouse, “LOVE” sunglasses and even a tooth gem. “In btw it all …” Shayk captioned her post. Elizabeth Hurley’s son, Damian, commented, “😫🔥.”

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Irina Shayk Sizzles in Recent Bikini Pics

Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk flaunted her ripped abs in a racy mirror selfie.

Just a few weeks prior, on March 29, Shayk once again displayed her bikini body in a fiery orange two-piece on vacation. The 40-year-old stood among palm trees as she turned around and flashed her backside. “Sunny…” she wrote. Chrissy Teigen praised her friend in the comments section, writing, “Consistently the hottest woman on earth.”

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Is Irina Shayk Dating Tom Brady?

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Tom Brady and Irina Shayk sparked dating rumors as early as 2023.

Amid her tropical getaways, Shayk was rumored to be dating Tom Brady toward the end of last year following their brief romance in 2023. However, insiders confirmed in December 2025 that they were in a “situationship.” “Tom and Irina are on the same page,” an insider said at the time. “They’re not looking for anything serious or to go exclusive. They find time to be with each other when they can, and that’s that….they are both officially single if anyone were to ask.” The source added, “Their super busy schedules are the main reason they haven’t dove into a full-on relationship.”

Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were rumored to be seeing each other again last February.