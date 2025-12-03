Model Irina Shayk Goes Topless and Flaunts Her Figure in Skimpy Bikinis During Scenic Vacation: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk showed some skin on a recent vacation. On Wednesday, December 3, the model uploaded numerous photos from her trip, captioning them, "Runaway to 🌞 @dalba_russia 💙."

Irina Shayk's Sultry Vacation Snaps

Source: @irinashayk/instagram Irina Shayk flaunted her lean figure in new vacation photos.

Many of her photos put her fit physique on display, as she rocked a number of tiny bikinis. She also snapped a photo while topless in the water, a fully-clothed selfie with a rainbow behind her and multiple shots of her scenic surroundings, which boasted palm trees, sand and the ocean. Fans raved over the pictures, with one commenting, "OMG! The most beautiful woman on earth 🔥 Period." "That body!!!! 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥," exclaimed another, while a third admirer called her "gorgeous."

The Models Opens Up on Motherhood

Source: @irinashayk/instagram The model's upload included numerous bikini pictures and a photo of her topless in the water.

The brunette beauty's daughter, Lea De Seine, 8, didn't appear in any of the pictures, meaning she was likely with dad Bradley Cooper, 50. Shayk recently shared in an interview that their tot "clearly understands the job[s]" her famous parents have. However, she may not know all of the details since she "has very, very little digital access, almost down to none," the model revealed. "I just feel like there are so many beauty standards out there that of course I try to protect my daughter from," she said.

Source: @irinashayk/instagram The Russian star hit the beach while away.

The star noted she wants her daughter to focus on "building community, friends and just giving love. This is the best thing that you could give to your kid, raising them in a loving family." Shayk and the Oscar nominee have been co-parenting their daughter since they ended their four-year romance, which included an engagement, in 2019.

How Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Moved on After Their Split

Source: mega Shayk and Bradley Cooper co-parent their daughter, Lea De Seine.

Since the split, Shayk had an on-off fling with Tom Brady, 48, while the Hangover star struck up a romance with Gigi Hadid, 30, in late 2023. The duo is still going strong, and this past March, the blonde bombshell finally revealed a few details about her "romantic" partner, whom she's very "happy" with.

Source: mega Gigi Hadid and the movie star began dating in late 2023.