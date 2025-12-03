Model Irina Shayk Goes Topless and Flaunts Her Figure in Skimpy Bikinis During Scenic Vacation: Photos
Irina Shayk showed some skin on a recent vacation.
On Wednesday, December 3, the model uploaded numerous photos from her trip, captioning them, "Runaway to 🌞 @dalba_russia 💙."
Irina Shayk's Sultry Vacation Snaps
Many of her photos put her fit physique on display, as she rocked a number of tiny bikinis. She also snapped a photo while topless in the water, a fully-clothed selfie with a rainbow behind her and multiple shots of her scenic surroundings, which boasted palm trees, sand and the ocean.
Fans raved over the pictures, with one commenting, "OMG! The most beautiful woman on earth 🔥 Period."
"That body!!!! 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥," exclaimed another, while a third admirer called her "gorgeous."
The Models Opens Up on Motherhood
The brunette beauty's daughter, Lea De Seine, 8, didn't appear in any of the pictures, meaning she was likely with dad Bradley Cooper, 50.
Shayk recently shared in an interview that their tot "clearly understands the job[s]" her famous parents have. However, she may not know all of the details since she "has very, very little digital access, almost down to none," the model revealed.
"I just feel like there are so many beauty standards out there that of course I try to protect my daughter from," she said.
The star noted she wants her daughter to focus on "building community, friends and just giving love. This is the best thing that you could give to your kid, raising them in a loving family."
Shayk and the Oscar nominee have been co-parenting their daughter since they ended their four-year romance, which included an engagement, in 2019.
How Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Moved on After Their Split
Since the split, Shayk had an on-off fling with Tom Brady, 48, while the Hangover star struck up a romance with Gigi Hadid, 30, in late 2023.
The duo is still going strong, and this past March, the blonde bombshell finally revealed a few details about her "romantic" partner, whom she's very "happy" with.
Hadid explained to Vogue why they preferred to keep their relationship away from the spotlight in the early stages.
"You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating, and even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people?" she spilled. "And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know."