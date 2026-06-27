Is Dana White Married? Inside His Ultra-Private Love Life
June 27 2026, Published 10:10 a.m. ET
Is Dana White Married?
Unlike his high-profile UFC career, Dana White's family life has remained largely out of the spotlight.
The UFC CEO has been married to his wife, Anne White, for about three decades since tying the knot in 1996. They have attended a few events together over the years, including a black-tie gathering at the Bellagio Hotel in March 2024 and the UFC Freedom 250 event.
Dana and Anne White Met in Middle School
Dana and Anne first met in middle school when they were 12 years old. They remained friends before their relationship eventually blossomed into a romance.
During a UFC press conference, the businessman said he "has been married to this woman for 27 years."
"We've been friends for 40 years," he added.
Dana shared a similar sentiment in an interview with TMZ, calling Anne his "best friend."
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Dana and Anne White Share 3 Children
Dana and Anne became first-time parents when their first child, son Dana III, was born in June 2001. They welcomed their second son, Aidan, in July 2002.
Their family grew with the birth of their third child, daughter Savannah, in August 2006.
"I want my kids to do something they absolutely love to do," the father-of-three told Yahoo! Sports in October 2009. "If my kids, when they're 18 if they come to me and say, 'Dad, I love pumping gas.' I'd say, 'Go for it.'"
Dana and Anne White Had a Physical Altercation in 2022
Dana and Anne's marriage has not always been smooth sailing.
In January 2023, TMZ released footage showing Dana and Anne arguing at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on New Year's Eve 2022. They were filmed slapping each other before onlookers stepped in to break up the altercation.
The MMA titan apologized after the video emerged, telling TMZ there were "no excuses" for what happened.
"You've heard me say over the years, 'There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,' and now here I am on TMZ talking about it," Dana said. "My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We've known each other since we were 12 years old. We've obviously been through some s--- together. We've got three kids."
He called it "one of those situations that's horrible" and admitted he was "embarrassed" following the incident.
"But it's also one of those situations that right now we're more concerned about our kids," he added. "We have three kids and obviously, since the video popped up, we've shown the kids the video and we're more focused on our family right now."
Dana continued, "I'm literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It's never happened before. It's the first time it's ever happened. People are going to say what they're going to say and it is what is. Whatever people say is deserved. I deserve it."
Meanwhile, Anne said "nothing" like that "has ever happened before."
She explained, "Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year's Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We've talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."