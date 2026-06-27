Is Dana White Married? Inside His Ultra-Private Love Life

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Is Dana White Married?

Source: MEGA Dana White has maintained a private relationship with his wife.

Unlike his high-profile UFC career, Dana White's family life has remained largely out of the spotlight. The UFC CEO has been married to his wife, Anne White, for about three decades since tying the knot in 1996. They have attended a few events together over the years, including a black-tie gathering at the Bellagio Hotel in March 2024 and the UFC Freedom 250 event.

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Dana and Anne White Met in Middle School

Source: @aidan_white_/Instagram Dana and Anne White have been married for about 30 years.

Dana and Anne first met in middle school when they were 12 years old. They remained friends before their relationship eventually blossomed into a romance. During a UFC press conference, the businessman said he "has been married to this woman for 27 years." "We've been friends for 40 years," he added. Dana shared a similar sentiment in an interview with TMZ, calling Anne his "best friend."

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Dana and Anne White Share 3 Children

Source: @annewhite368/Instagram Their children have pursued different paths in sports.

Dana and Anne became first-time parents when their first child, son Dana III, was born in June 2001. They welcomed their second son, Aidan, in July 2002. Their family grew with the birth of their third child, daughter Savannah, in August 2006. "I want my kids to do something they absolutely love to do," the father-of-three told Yahoo! Sports in October 2009. "If my kids, when they're 18 if they come to me and say, 'Dad, I love pumping gas.' I'd say, 'Go for it.'"

Dana and Anne White Had a Physical Altercation in 2022

Source: MEGA They were filmed arguing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, at the time.