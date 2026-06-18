Dana White 'Needs a Year to Recover Financially' After UFC Freedom 250 Fight at White House

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Dana White got his White House fight night. He also got enough of it. Hours after UFC Freedom 250 wrapped on the South Lawn, with Justin Gaethje upsetting Ilia Topuria to win the lightweight title, the UFC president made clear that the most surreal event of his promotional career would not be repeated.

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Dana White Calls It One and Done

Source: MEGA He called the White House card a successful 'one-of-one' event.

"I can't afford it," White said at a 3 a.m. news conference. "I'll never do the Sphere again, and we'll never do this again." White has described the White House card as a “one-of-one” event, comparing it to UFC’s 2024 show at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Still, he said the $60 million production delivered what UFC wanted. "In every way you can gauge success," White said.

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Source: MEGA The event attracted massive crowds despite weather concerns.

He pointed to all-time merchandise metrics, “monstrous” numbers on Paramount Plus and an estimated 200,000 people on the Ellipse over the two-day fan fest. The weather, which threatened the outdoor card, caused only a minor delay before the night settled into what White called a successful event. White also said he and Trump had discussed a possible fight for troops in 2027, but not right away. "He wanted to do it this year," White said. "And I said, sir, I need a year to recover financially."

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The Risk After the Novelty

Source: MEGA An expert said that the event's brand risks fall more heavily on UFC than on the president.

“People watch sports to be entertained, and people follow politicians because they are seeking results. Those are two completely opposite contracts with the audience, and when you fuse them on one stage you create a third audience that has different expectations than either of the two you started with,” said Aaron Evans, President of strategic communications firm Story Group. Evans said the brand risk falls more heavily on UFC than on President Donald Trump. “President Trump didn't receive any lasting PR damage this weekend, but Dana White and UFC did,” he said.

The Politics Sticks to the Brand

Source: MEGA The UFC President dismissed the event's critics and lawsuit.