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Dana White 'Needs a Year to Recover Financially' After UFC Freedom 250 Fight at White House

Composite photo of Dana White and the UFC event at the White House.
Source: MEGA

Dana White said the White House UFC event would never happen again.

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June 18 2026, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

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Dana White got his White House fight night. He also got enough of it.

Hours after UFC Freedom 250 wrapped on the South Lawn, with Justin Gaethje upsetting Ilia Topuria to win the lightweight title, the UFC president made clear that the most surreal event of his promotional career would not be repeated.

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Dana White Calls It One and Done

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Image of He called the White House card a successful 'one-of-one' event.
Source: MEGA

He called the White House card a successful 'one-of-one' event.

"I can't afford it," White said at a 3 a.m. news conference. "I'll never do the Sphere again, and we'll never do this again."

White has described the White House card as a “one-of-one” event, comparing it to UFC’s 2024 show at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Still, he said the $60 million production delivered what UFC wanted.

"In every way you can gauge success," White said.

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Image of The event attracted massive crowds despite weather concerns.
Source: MEGA

The event attracted massive crowds despite weather concerns.

He pointed to all-time merchandise metrics, “monstrous” numbers on Paramount Plus and an estimated 200,000 people on the Ellipse over the two-day fan fest. The weather, which threatened the outdoor card, caused only a minor delay before the night settled into what White called a successful event.

White also said he and Trump had discussed a possible fight for troops in 2027, but not right away.

"He wanted to do it this year," White said. "And I said, sir, I need a year to recover financially."

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The Risk After the Novelty

Image of An expert said that the event's brand risks fall more heavily on UFC than on the president.
Source: MEGA

An expert said that the event's brand risks fall more heavily on UFC than on the president.

“People watch sports to be entertained, and people follow politicians because they are seeking results. Those are two completely opposite contracts with the audience, and when you fuse them on one stage you create a third audience that has different expectations than either of the two you started with,” said Aaron Evans, President of strategic communications firm Story Group.

Evans said the brand risk falls more heavily on UFC than on President Donald Trump.

“President Trump didn't receive any lasting PR damage this weekend, but Dana White and UFC did,” he said.

The Politics Sticks to the Brand

Image of The UFC President dismissed the event's critics and lawsuit.
Source: MEGA

The UFC President dismissed the event's critics and lawsuit.

White dismissed critics of the event, including those who objected to UFC using federal landmarks and challenged the event in court before an injunction lawsuit failed Friday.

"F--- 'em. I don't give a s--- about them," White said. "It's like when they were asking me about the lawsuit. I don't give a s---. I got lawyers. They'll figure that out. I don't care."

That defiance fits White’s brand, but Evans said the morning-after question matters more for sports companies than politicians.

“The UFC didn't show up to a political event, they built one, and that's a different category of risk than sponsoring a moment from a safe distance,” Evans said. “The ratings work the first time because the novelty pulls everyone in at the same time, the second attempt is just an expensive replay without the novelty, and the brand baggage compounds.”

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