Is Kaitlan Collins Among CNN's Richest Anchors? Inside Her Net Worth
March 22 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
What Is Kaitlan Collins' Net Worth?
Kaitlan Collins is one of the leading voices of CNN.
The journalist' growing prominence in the industry has translated into an estimated $6 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Is Kaitlan Collins One of CNN's Highest-Paid Anchors?
Collins has long been counted among CNN's wealthiest anchors and currently outpaces the estimated net worths of fellow journalists, including Michael Smerconish and John Berman.
As of press time, Anderson Cooper is widely considered the richest CNN anchor, with an estimated net worth of $60 million.
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How Kaitlan Collins Built Her Career
Born on April 7, 1992, Collins had what she described as a "really apolitical upbringing" in Prattville, Ala.
"I think the most national news show that we watched was The Today Show," she told InStyle.
Things changed when she began studying at the University of Alabama, where she initially decided to major in chemistry to follow in her sister's footsteps.
"I really struggled at the beginning," she said, adding she eventually tried journalism. "I've always been a big reader, I like to write, maybe I should try my hand at this."
After graduating with a degree in political science and journalism, she moved to Washington, D.C., to work as an entertainment reporter for The Daily Caller. She became the White House Correspondent after Donald Trump was elected to office in 2016.
"It was pretty rare for a Daily Caller reporter to be invited on CNN, and I knew that at the time and felt very grateful that they didn't care about that," she told Forbes. "They just saw me as a reporter and wanted me to come on because they thought I asked good questions in the briefings."
Collins joined CNN as a White House Correspondent in 2017 — the role that propelled her into the national spotlight. She was promoted to Chief White House Correspondent in 2021.
The following year, the network tapped Collins to host CNN This Morning alongside Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow. She received a new contract to host the 9 p.m. prime time hour following Lemon's firing in April 2023.
"I'm grateful and excited to join CNN's primetime lineup for a new show that will feature sharp interviews, fresh reporting and thoughtful conversations on the top stories that are driving the news cycle," she said. "I'm so thankful for my friend and co-anchor Poppy and will be cheering on the CNN This Morning team every day."
Collins officially took on hosting duties on The Source with Kaitlan Collins in July 2023.
Kaitlan Collins' Career Achievements and Milestones
Throughout her career, Collins has been recognized for her work as a journalist, including being named to Mediaite's annual list of the Most Influential People in News Media.
She was named to Crain's NewsPro's "12 to Watch in TV News" and Forbes' "30 Under 30: Media."
Collins earned further recognition for her excellence in journalism in 2023, including receiving an Emmy Award for her contribution to CNN's coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and appearing on Variety's "New Power of New York" list.
The Hill also included her on its "Changemakers" list the same year.