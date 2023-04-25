Don Lemon's Sudden CNN Firing After Scandals Left Everyone 'Shocked': 'No One Knew This Was Coming'
Don Lemon wasn't the only one shocked to learn he was fired from CNN after his 17-year run with the network.
"Everyone is shocked," a source spilled to a news outlet of the journalist's sudden termination that evidently occurred on Monday, April 24. "No one knew this was coming. No one. Everyone is floored at the way this was handled and how he was treated."
The insider added that the 57-year-old feels "blindsided," and that the past few weeks seemed like a new chapter for him after he publicly apologized for his controversial comments about Republication presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
A former CNN producer chimed in: "I love Don, and I'm very sorry to see how badly this went down. It's demoralizing to hear about it through his agent."
As OK! reported, Lemon took to Twitter in the early Monday hours to reveal he found out he was fired from the network by his agency.
"I am stunned," Lemon began his statement. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."
"At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play," he declared. "With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalist in the business, and I wish them all the best."
Soon after, CNN confirmed they had "parted ways" with Lemon, sharing in their own statement: "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."
- Poppy Harlow & Kaitlan Collins Wish Former 'CNN This Morning' Costar Don Lemon 'all the Best' After Dramatic Departure From Network
- Megyn Kelly Speculates Don Lemon 'Failed His Re-Education Camp' After 'Sudden' Firing: 'Their Ratings On That Morning Show Are In The Toilet'
- Donald Trump Elated 'Dumbest Man On Television' Don Lemon Is Axed From CNN: 'What Took Them So Long?'
The firing comes after Lemon found himself under fire earlier this year while discussing Haley's suggestion that politicians over the age of 75 should be forced to take mental competency tests.
"She says ... politicians are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s," Lemon said during a February episode, which saw cohost Poppy Harlow challenge exactly what he meant when he said she wasn't in her "prime."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Lemon replied: "That's not according to me. ... If you Google 'When is a woman in her prime,' it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I don't necessarily — I'm not saying I agree with that."
After enraging his cohosts, viewers at home and most of the public, Lemon apologized multiple times for his remarks, missed a few days worth of broadcasts and "agreed to participate in formal training."
However, Lemon was hit with more scandal earlier this month after an article was published detailing his mistreatment towards female colleagues.
People spoke to insiders about their thoughts on Lemon's firing.