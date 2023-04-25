Don Lemon's Sudden CNN Firing After Scandals Left Everyone 'Shocked': 'No One Knew This Was Coming'

"At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play," he declared. "With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalist in the business, and I wish them all the best."

Soon after, CNN confirmed they had "parted ways" with Lemon, sharing in their own statement: "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."